Excitel Offering 300 Mbps Plan for Rs 167 Per Month for Limited Time

Excitel, a fast-growing internet service provider (ISP) in India, is now offering its 300 Mbps plan for Rs 167 per month only. This is a limited-time onboarding offer from the company. This means that the offer will not be available for older customers. The Rs 167 per month offer will also be given to the new users only once. Then, users will have to continue with the existing tariffs offered by the company. This is still a very great deal and if you think there's something fishy here, well, let me clarify things for you so that your doubts are gone.

Excitel 300 Mbps for Rs 167 Per Month Offer Explained

If you have ever wanted a 300 Mbps plan to see whether you would require that kind of speed or not, then this is the best time for you to test it. Excitel has rolled out a new onboarding limited-time offer for users living in Mumbai, Maharashtra, wherein the user can get 300 Mbps for just Rs 167 per month.

The user would have to purchase the plan for three months. So the total outgo for the customer would be Rs 167 x 3 = Rs 501. This charge might also include tax in the final bill. Regardless, the best thing for the customer would be there will be no installation charges included. The company does charge Rs 2000 from the customers as a one-time refundable security deposit for the ONU device.

Consumers can also bundle the 300 Mbps plan of Excitel with OTT (over-the-top) benefits for a nominal charge of Rs 100/month + GST if they are going for the 3 months, 6 months and 12 months plans. There's also an OTT Premium plan that can be bundled with the 300 Mbps plan, but that plan would additionally cost Rs 166/month + GST. This is a promotional offer from the company and can be withdrawn by the company at any time.