Bharti Airtel Brings 5G Plus Network to Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom player in India, has announced the launch of 5G services at the Bengaluru Kempegowda International airport. Airtel said that it deployed 5G for its customers in Terminal 2 of Bangalore airport. Airtel had already announced that it would be deploying 5G in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This has made the Bengaluru airport the first airport in the country to get 5G networks. In the Terminal 2 of the airport, Airtel customers can seamlessly consume 5G network services if they are on an active plan and they own a 5G supportive smartphone. Airtel users don't even need to upgrade their SIM card to consume 5G if they already own a 4G SIM of the telco.

Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the new terminal at BLR Airport. We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. Authorities from BIAL have been extremely supportive and have been a true partner in making the project live in a record time.”

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said, “The desire for best-in-class passenger experience and embracing the latest technology services is at the core of our business. Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are thrilled to enable cutting-edge digital infrastructure for our flyers. We are happy that BLR Airport is the first airport in the country that has been wired with Airtel 5G Plus service. We are doing everything possible to ensure that all passengers traveling from Terminal 2 get the best experience and I hope they make the most of it.”

The new ‘Terminal in a Garden’ is set to boost BLR Airport’s passenger capacity by an additional 25 million annually, which is only the Phase I of the expansion project. An additional 20 million passengers per annum can travel when phase II is completed. T2 will have a total built-up area of 2.55 lakh sqm. All arrivals have been planned on the ground floor while departures will happen on the first floor. A lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it, a multi-modal transport hub including Namma Metro, solar panels on the roof, artificial waterfalls, elevated walkways and green seating areas are among its special features.