Airtel 5G Plus Launched in Gurugram: Check Areas it is Available

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in India, has just announced Airtel 5G Plus services for users in Gurugram. Gurugram is also known as Gurgaon and is another city located in Haryana. It is worth noting that just a few days back, Airtel announced 5G Plus services for the city of Panipat. This means that Airtel's 5G has now reached a total of 10 cities. For comparison, Jio has so far reached eight cities with its 5G networks. Airtel seems to be having the lead here when it comes to reaching more cities with 5G.

Airtel 5G is Currently Available in These Areas of Gurugram

Bharti Airtel's 5G is available in the following areas of Gurugram - DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Phase 2, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Gurugram railway station, Civil lines, Ardee city, Huda city center, Gurugram National Highway and few other select locations. Bharti Airtel will expand its 5G in more parts of the city very soon.

What to Do if You Want to Use Airtel's 5G?

The same rules apply to Airtel users in Gurugram as what the users in other cities who want to use the 5G network services of Airtel have to follow. You must have a 5G enabled smartphone that can support Airtel's 5G and must be under the coverage zone of Airtel's 5G. You should also have an active prepaid or a postpaid plan.

Also Read: How to Activate 5G in Airtel, Supported Devices and More

Cities Where Airtel 5G Plus Network Services are Available Now

Now there are over 10 cities in India where Airtel has commercially launched 5G network services. These cities are Mumbai, Delhi, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri, Panipat, and Gurugram. Airtel had previously said that it would reach all the key metro cities with its 5G networks by the end of this year.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check Out

Most of the 5G smartphones already support Airtel's 5G. Only iPhones are stuck as they haven't received the OTA (over-the-air) updates from Apple yet. But even that is expected to be resolved by the end of this year as Apple has scheduled an update for iPhones in India during December, which will give the devices support for 5G network services.