How to Activate 5G in Airtel, Supported Devices and More

  • If you are a Bharti Airtel customer, then this would be an exciting time for you.
  • By default, it can happen that your new 5G smartphone might also be running on the 4G setting only.
  • If you want to get 5G services, then ensure that your smartphone's 5G connection is active.

Airtel 5G

If you are a Bharti Airtel customer, then this would be an exciting time for you. The telco has just announced Airtel 5G Plus services for customers in eight cities of the nation. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Varanasi. Airtel will soon be expanding 5G to other parts of the nation. The telco is working hard to ensure that it completes coverage of the 5G network to entire India by March 2023. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, had said that Airtel would be expanding 5G by March 2023 to major cities of India.

Right now, if you own an Airtel 4G SIM along with a 5G smartphone, there's a way you can get Airtel 5G services. Note that your number needs to be of the eight cities mentioned above to ensure that you have a smartphone that supports Airtel's 5G.

Which Devices Support Airtel 5G Plus?

Airtel 5G Plus is supported on select devices right now, but more devices will be added to the list soon. OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are currently in the process of rollout 5G support to their devices. To check out the 5G-supported devices of Airtel, click here. The devices which don't support 5G right now will get an over-the-air (OTA) update soon from the OEM to support it.

How to Activate 5G in Airtel?

Note that the process for iOS and Android devices would differ a bit. On its website, Airtel said, "Go to the settings tab and get to Connections or Mobile Network. Select the 5G network mode. You may need to update your handset software to do the same." By default, it can happen that your new 5G smartphone might also be running on the 4G setting only. If you want to get 5G services, then ensure that your smartphone's 5G connection is active.

