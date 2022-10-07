Vi Enhances 4G VoLTE Capacity in Maharashtra and Goa

By tripling the VoLTE capacity in Maharashtra and Goa, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) claimed that it had improved the voice calling experience for users in those two states. As a result, more Vi users will be able to make calls using VoLTE and experience HD quality, crystal clear speech with a quick call connection, according to the business. Customers of Vi have access to VoLTE calling across all cities and villages in Maharashtra and Goa.

More Information on the Network Coverage

By deploying the highly effective 900 MHz spectrum on more than 6430 sites and the 1800 MHz band on more than 16450 sites in Maharashtra and Goa, Vi has enabled 78 percent of the population in the two states to benefit from a stronger indoor network while they work, study, socialise, access entertainment, e-commerce, and other digital services. Additionally, Vi customers in business and residential regions of Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Solapur, Goa, and other significant cities are enjoying improved voice and data experiences even inside in areas of these cities with a high population density.

In Pune, Vi is testing 5G technology. Vi recently stated that by showing a peak download speed of 5.92 Gbps during its Pune 5G testing, it had achieved a technological milestone.

“I would like to extend an invitation to pre-paid and post-paid mobile phone users in Maharashtra & Goa to enjoy a superior, upgraded 4G experience on the Vi network. We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our 4G coverage in the circle as well as strengthen indoor network coverage across cities. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of choice plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on Vi’s 4G network. As we continue our endeavours toward 5G readiness, we remain committed to bring the best in technology, products and services to enable our customers get ahead in life,” said, Vodafone Idea's Rohit Tandon, Cluster Business Head for Maharashtra and Goa.