Airtel has the Fastest Mobile Network, Leaves Vi and Jio Behind: Opensignal

Jio is slightly lagging in this department as Airtel and Vi are much ahead. All the telecom operators are currently trying to launch 5G network services. At the same time, their 4G speeds need to improve as most of the consumers are going to be using 4G services only. 

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has the fastest mobile network in the country. The latest report from Opensignal, an independent analytics company, collected data between June 1 to August 29, 2022, in which Airtel emerged as the operator with the fastest mobile network in the country. In terms of 4G only, Vi's score is slightly better. In the 4G domain, Vi was the best, with a score of 14.2; Airtel at the second with 13.8 and Jio at the third with 13.0.

Overall in terms of mobile network speeds, Airtel was at the top with a score of 13.6, Vodafone Idea was at the second position with a score of 13.2, and Jio was at the third position with a score of 12.9. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) was in the fourth position with a score of 3.0.

Jio is slightly lagging in this department as Airtel and Vi are much ahead. All the telecom operators are currently trying to launch 5G network services. At the same time, their 4G speeds need to improve as most of the consumers are going to be using 4G services only.

In the 3G experience, Airtel was again at the top with a score of 6.5, Vi at the second with a score of 4.3 and BSNL at the third with a score of 3.2. Jio doesn't offer 3G network services; thus, it is not included in this list. This is the October 2022 report from Opensignal detailing the speed experience that telecom operators are offering to their consumers.

Opensignal said that its users on Airtel's network clocked the fastest overall mobile speeds in the country - 13.6 Mbps, on average - which were 0.3 - 0.6 Mbps faster than the speeds users saw on Vi and Jio and 10.6 Mbps faster than on last-placed BSNL. Airtel is delivering the fastest mobile network in the country right now, and that is something Airtel's users will be very happy about right now.

