Verizon Introduces World’s First Mobile 5G Gaming Console

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Verizon

The world's first 5G mobile gaming device is being developed and released by Verizon with computer equipment maker Razer. The two did confirm that the Android will contain Qualcomm's gaming-specific Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 system-on-chip (SoC), which supports 5G mmWave and sub-6, along with Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Details were limited when the Android gadget was introduced last week at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas.

A Portable Gaming Gadget Concept Was Created by Qualcomm and Razer

In December 2021, Qualcomm and Razer developed a prototype for a portable gaming gadget, which can now be viewed as a sign of things to come. The Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 was also present in the prototype, which was only given access to programmers. Razer is a logical collaborator in this because it currently sells joystick kits for smartphones that turn them into portable gaming systems. The recently unveiled invention, however, is anticipated to be a specialised gaming device.

Users would be able to download and run games for standalone play, as well as broadcast games online, claim the firms. With the help of 5G's fast connectivity, it is anticipated that this may be done with the least amount of lag possible. In an interview with RCR Wireless News, Christian Guirnalda, Director of Verizon's 5G laboratories and research institutes, stated that the carrier is concentrated on resolving the basic problems associated with meeting growing bandwidth needs for the future phases of mobile entertainment. This gives the application producer an additional opportunity to investigate improving the portable gaming experience by considering new design concerns.

In addition to the games console, Verizon also launched new entertainment and wellness services at MWC Las Vegas and a generation mobile receiver powered by Qualcomm's 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform.

