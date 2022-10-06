Jio 5G Rollout Plans Make Chennai Lovers Unhappy

Reliance Jio recently announced that it would be offering 5G in select cities of the nation initially. These four cities are - Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. For the unaware, earlier, Mukesh Ambani had said that the four cities where Jio's 5G networks would be available would be - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. But at the official announcement, Jio said that Varanasi would be included leaving Chennai out of the initial rollout plans. Jio hasn't made any comment on why it decided to change the city from Chennai to Varanasi, but of course, there must be a valid reason for the company.

However, Chennai lovers on Twitter are unhappy with the sudden shift of plans from Jio. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

In the cities selected by Jio, users will be given an invitation to experience the True 5G. Jio will choose these consumers at random, and there's no saying who will get the invitation and who will not. Jio hasn't made any official comments on how many customers it is rolling out the invitations to. For now, things like location in the above-mentioned cities and devices would matter a lot for getting an invitation from Jio.

Reliance Jio will be the only telecom operator in India which will be offering 5G SA (standalone) services from the start. The telco has developed indigenous 5G solutions and has also partnered with several foreign vendors for technology support. Reliance Jio is aiming to bring its 5G network to every part of India by the end of 2023.

To ensure that you can experience the True 5G from Reliance Jio, you must have a device that is capable of connecting to a 5G SA network. The smartphone manufacturers have recognised the demand from the consumers and would be rolling out 5G SA support soon to the devices which don't support 5G SA right now.