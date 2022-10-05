Reliance Jio 5G Tariffs Might Not be Announced for Some Time

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

One thing that Reliance Jio always wants to do is keep things affordable for consumers. Jio will look to bring 5G to the masses by keeping the services as pocket friendly as possible. Initially, there's no scope for higher 5G tariffs either. The uptake would just die down, and it wouldn't be good for the company or the consumers.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has announced its 5G network services in India.
  • The users who will be offered 5G today will be beta testers.
  • It would be interesting to see if Jio is also offering 5G to enterprises in the beta phase.

Follow Us

Jio 5G

Reliance Jio has announced its 5G network services in India. Jio's 5G networks will be available in India starting today. It would bring a very natural question to the minds of the customers. What will be the cost of Jio's 5G plans? Well, it looks like Jio's 5G plans won't be revealed right now. I am on the lookout for these plans, and thus when they are available, you will be the first to know. But for now, it doesn't look like Jio will offer commercial 5G plans. This is because Jio is currently in the beta testing phase. The users who will be offered 5G today will be beta testers.

These users will be offered Jio's 5G network services for free. There would be no cap on data usage. All Jio would look for is customer feedback from this beta trial. This is how the company also started its 4G network services. Since this is a beta trial and the company is selecting users on its own in four cities of India (Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata), there's no reason why it would launch 5G plans. But, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio Platforms Limited, had recently hinted about the 5G tariffs of Jio.

Jio 5G Tariffs will be Affordable

One thing that Reliance Jio always wants to do is keep things affordable for consumers. Jio's 5G tariffs are going to be affordable, as per a comment from Jio's Chairman to ANI. Jio will look to bring 5G to the masses by keeping the services as pocket friendly as possible. Initially, there's no scope for higher 5G tariffs either. The uptake would just die down, and it wouldn't be good for the company or the consumers. However, it would be interesting to see if Jio is also offering 5G to enterprises in the beta phase.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments