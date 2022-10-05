IMC 2022 Ends with Great Success with PM Modi Launching 5G on First Day

The sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 ended on October 4, 2022, with great success. On day 1 of the event, PM Modi launched 5G in India with a historic push of a button. The event took place in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It saw great traction with over 362 speakers, 13500 participants in 80 sessions, and 1.07 lakh visitors, including 7000 government officials, 10 union ministers, 17 state ministers, 30 thousand students and others. Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has urged the organisers of the event to set up a committee and go global in 30 days by rebranding IMC.

The fourth day of the event welcomed visitors who got a glimpse of what 5G would actually look like. The event was jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Many companies participated in this four-day event. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) were amongst the companies which showcased their upcoming technology and services.

Reliance Jio showed what its 'True 5G' would look like. We ran a speed test of Jio's 5G network on the C-band; you can check out the test here - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Imf0x19FXKA.

Bharti Airtel also showcased the same thing; you can check it out here - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Imf0x19FXKA.

For Vodafone Idea, we will be sharing the speed test of its 5G network on the C-band very soon. Policymakers and industry stakeholders shared their opinions on how the telecom sector can be taken to new heights.

One of the highlights of the entire event was the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) launching an indigenous 5G NSA core. This 5G core would be utilised by BSNL to upgrade to 5G networks once it has launched 4G in several parts of the nation.

To boost the growth of 5G in the country, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also made the announcement about the government's plan to open over 100 5G labs across India. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries; Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Kumar Birla group were amongst the few big personalities who shared their opinions during the IMC 2022.