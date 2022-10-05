Airtel and Jio 5G Network Launch: What Does it Mean for India

Reliance Jio has today launched the 5G network in India, and Airtel announced its 5G on October 1, 2022. But what does it mean for India as a nation? Well, to be honest, the 5G networks aren't going to be widely available right now. But it is definitely the start of something special for India. Vodafone Idea (Vi) hasn't launched 5G yet, but the telco is currently working to ensure that it does so as fast as possible. October 1, 2022, would always be considered a historic date for India because of the 5G launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth edition of the India Mobile Congress, 2022, saw great participation from the industry as well as the visitors. Major announcements related to 5G were announced during the IMC 2022. This was one of the most important IMC events ever because India finally transitioned to a 5G nation. 5G isn't just a theory for India anymore; consumers finally got to see the true power of 5G at the recently concluded IMC.

From today, Jio will start inviting customers to trial its 5G network in four cities, including Varanasi, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, had also said that Airtel is launching 5G in eight cities on October 1, 2022.

Let's see what the industry stakeholders think of 5G.

"The launch of 5G in India marks a crucial milestone and will be a game changer in accelerating India’s journey towards digital transformation. As an enabler of the next wave of digitalization, 5G will not only catalyze new opportunities for the telecom industry but also for enterprises across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and mining among others," said Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead - Communications, Media and Technology, Accenture in India.

“5G definitely helps various sectors in multiple ways. As the network will get stabilised, we will get better coverage. LogisTech uses Telematic and IoT devices and we are sure that 5G will help us enhance the ultimate output. 5G enables a new level of connectivity with faster speeds and lower latency within transportation technology improving the delivery of data from sensors to dispatch and operations and, ultimately, back to the driver, resulting in productivity and performance improvements. We train and educate Employees, Partners and Drivers through technology and 5G will improve performance with better access," said Prasad Sreeram, CEO and Co-Founder, COGOS.

&“Today is definitely a historic day for India as we embark on a digital journey with the next generation network. The pan-India roll-out of 5G services will significantly uplift the quality of life for the 1.3 billion Indians and give a near real time access to education, healthcare, and digital content like never before. The technology footprint of India will also gain a significant momentum with the 5G network backbone assisted by the numerous reforms and incentives rolled out by the Government," said Peeyush Vaish, Partner and Telecom Sector Leader, Deloitte India.