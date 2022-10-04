Jio Launches 5G: Key Details and How to Get Invited for 5G Experience

Reliance Jio has launched 5G services with a welcome offer. To know more about the welcome offer, click/tap here. Reliance Jio's 5G network services will be launched for select invited users only. If you want to be a user who wants to get invited, well, you need to know a few things. Jio is going to launch 5G SA. This means that Jio's 5G network services will be supported by smartphones which actually support 5G SA in the first place. This basically means even if you have a 5G smartphone, it might not necessarily mean that it would support Jio's 5G network. Get the complete details about Jio's 5G launch below.

Reliance Jio 5G Launch Date

Jio said that it will launch its True 5G services on October 5, 2022. It is the auspicious day of Dussehra. Jio said the reason why it is launching 5G on Dussehra is that the festival symbolises the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.

Reliance Jio 5G Technology

Reliance Jio will use 5G SA networks to offer 5G services to customers. 5G SA-supported devices will only be able to run Jio's 5G network. Thus, if your device doesn't support 5G SA right now, the manufacturer would have to roll out an OTA (over-the-air) update to ensure that it supports Jio's 5G network in India.

Jio has the largest and the best mix of spectrum for 5G across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands. Reliance Jio is the only operator in India with 700 MHz spectrum right now, which will ensure deep indoor coverage. Jio said that it would use carrier aggregation to combine these 5G frequencies to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

Reliance Jio 5G: Who will be Invited and How to Get Invited

First of all, you need to be a customer in the state of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. If you are in roaming in these cities, then you won't get the 5G invite from Jio. Your SIM needs to have been purchased in either of the above-mentioned cities. Only users of these states will be invited to experience the True 5G of Reliance Jio.

Now, if you are wondering about how to get invited, well, you can't be invited on your wish. If you are an eligible customer, you will receive an SMS from Reliance Jio for the 5G experience. A source said that Jio would send SMS to customers who are invited to trialling its 5G networks.

This is a beta trial from Jio for its 5G network. The telco wants to get feedback from its customers and then make improvements if necessary. It looks like Jio is going the 4G launch way this time as well. The telco had offered unlimited internet to customers at the time of 4G. The invited customers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed Test

Reliance Jio has been showcasing its 5G network at the IMC 2022. We did a speed test of the telco's 5G network in the C-band. If you want to see the speed test, tap on this link - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Imf0x19FXKA.

Jio's 5G speed test on C-band was delivering speeds between 1.4 Gbps to 1.7 Gbps consistently. The mmWave band network could deliver a peak download speed of 2.6 Gbps.