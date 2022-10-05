India’s 5G Launch Brings a Flurry of Private Sector Announcements

A variety of statements from the private industry have highlighted the possibilities that the next-generation technology will enable post the launch of the 5G network in the country. One such company is HFCL, a local supplier of telecommunication services and a technology supplier. It has announced the debut of 5G Lab-as-a-Service, which, according to the company, enables an automated testing environment for the government, academia, and the business sector to collaborate on product developments from concept to reality.

Accelerating Industry 4.0 With a Centre of Excellence in Pune

As per DevelopingTelecoms, Tata Communications said that it would be possible to show off private 5G use cases including, but not limited to, automated quality inspection of equipment using video and image analytics, stock management and asset monitoring, security in general in warehouses, AR/VR-based distant worker cooperation, and video-powered retail purchase. In order to speed up Industry 4.0 applications and capabilities for businesses, Tata Communications, a global online ecosystem facilitator, has opened a specialised Personal 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune.

The business already operates two Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Delhi and Mumbai, where employees are developing, constructing, and showcasing a variety of Internet of Things (IoT) application cases. Invendis, a supplier of cloud computing solutions, IoT platforms, and chipmaker MediaTek have also formed a strategic partnership to launch 5G and Wi-Fi router solutions.

Also, with the introduction of the new "Silboa" product line, Invendis' range of both commercial and industrial communication solutions has been enhanced to include 4G/5G routers that enable Wi-Fi 4/5/6 standards along with multi-WAN, VPN, SD-WAN, and NMS across a wide range of business sectors. The product range includes several networking and communication solutions from MediaTek.

The agreement will enable India to create a wide range of products and substantial production capabilities. The Indian government, not to be beaten, has announced plans to establish 100 5G technology laboratories around the country. At least 12 of them will be used for experimentation and student training, according to Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.