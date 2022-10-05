Xiaomi 12T Series Launched in the Global Markets

The Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro smartphones have been released worldwide. These are the Xiaomi 12 series' new additions and replacements for the Xiaomi 11T range from the previous year. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is the first smartphone to include the 200MP Samsung sensor, while the Xiaomi 12T Pro is the second smartphone to do so. In addition to triple camera sensors on the back and an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security, the front of the device has a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi 12T Series Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12T series have an identical design. Both devices have a rectangular camera module on the back panel and a punch-hole display that is aligned in the middle. The 6.67-inch OLED screen on both the standard and Pro variants has a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They have a fingerprint scanner built into the display.

The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, along with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, power the Xiaomi 12T's internal components. Up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage are available on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC found in the Xiaomi 12T Pro. With a 5,000mAh battery and 120W rapid charging capability, the 12T pair is equipped. Both devices ship with the MIUI 13 skin placed on top of the Android 12 operating system. In addition to these characteristics, these gadgets have USB Type-C ports, dual SIM, WiFi 6 with 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and other standard functions.

The Xiaomi 12T series has triple back cameras when it comes to camera specifications. An 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 108MP primary sensor with OIS capability make up the combination on the first device. The Pro model, however, is the first Xiaomi product to use a 200MP primary sensor while keeping the other two lenses from the standard model. A 20MP selfie camera is present on the front of both phones.

Xiaomi 12T Series Price and Other Details

Starting at EUR 599 for the Xiaomi 12T and EUR 749 for the Pro model. Both smartphones are available in the colours Cosmic Black, Lunar Silver, and Clear Blue. Starting on October 13th, the Xiaomi 12T pair will be accessible through the company's official channels.