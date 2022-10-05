MediaTek Reiterates Commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

MediaTek has reiterated its commitment to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat. MediaTek is the exclusive 5G partner for India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. The company plans to empower the Indian ecosystem with 5G-enabled advanced technologies. To design in India, MediaTek announced a strategic partnership with Invendis, an Indian ODM, to roll out 5G and Wi-Fi router solutions at IMC. The Silbo range of Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 routers powered by MediaTek chipsets is a completely indigenous offering from Invendis aligned with the Government's push for “Vocal for Local” products.

On the sidelines of the IMC 2022, Lava launched a new smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It is an affordable 5G smartphone that will give Indian access to 5G connectivity.

“As India witnesses the rollout of 5G, we aim to spearhead digital transformation while enabling technology democratization. We have showcased our innovative portfolio of 5G powered and Design in India smart solutions across categories like smartphones and smart homes at IMC. This is in line with our focus on enabling Atmanirbhar Bharat and our efforts to collaborate with various indigenous OEMs, while also upgrading our chipset portfolio to reflect the demands of new-age India. With 5G now a reality, MediaTek is fully prepared to power a transforming nation, defined by advanced technologies and evolving connectivity solutions,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

MediaTek showcased a wide range of solutions at the IMC 2022. MediaTek showcased 'Design in India Zone', 'Smartphone Zone', and 'Smart Home Zone'.