Reliance Jio Stays Dominant for 4G Coverage and Availability

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

  • When it comes to 4G in India, the mobile network operator that's almost everywhere is Reliance Jio.
  • Opensignal said that its users were able to spend the highest proportion of time (99.4%) connected to mobile broadband services on Jio's 4G network.
  • Reliance Jio has always stayed ahead of the other operators in the coverage, availability and consistency department.

Reliance Jio

When it comes to 4G in India, the mobile network operator that's almost everywhere is Reliance Jio. The telco has been expanding the reach of its networks pretty fast everywhere, and it has stayed on top of the other operators whenever it came to 4G availability. As per the latest Opensignal report for the Indian market with the data taken between June 1 to August 29, 2022, Jio has again emerged as the telecom operator with the best coverage and 4G availability.

Opensignal said that its users were able to spend the highest proportion of time (99.4%) connected to mobile broadband services on Jio's 4G network. Jio won the 4G availability and 4G coverage experience reward of Opensignal. As per the report, Jio users connected to 4G in the largest proportion of locations visited by Indian users - 95 out of 100 locations. In the same categories, Airtel places second, followed by Vi and BSNL.

Even when it comes to delivering the most consistent experience, Jio has been able to do it in a better way than the others. Opensignal said that Jio wins the Excellent Consistent Quality award, with a score of 62.6% - 8.4 points ahead of Bharti Airtel, which is placed second. Reliance Jio also won the Core Consistent Quality award with a score of 85.7%, with a similar lead of 8.8 points over Airtel.

Reliance Jio has always stayed ahead of the other operators in the coverage, availability and consistency department. The telco only operates 4G networks which is why it has been able to provide 4G in more areas than the other operators.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

