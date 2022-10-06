Bharti Airtel Delivers Best Video, Games and Voice App Experience

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has beaten the other two 4G network service providers - Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in several experience departments. According to the latest Opensignal survey, Airtel has emerged as the best telecom operator in the country to deliver video, games and voice app experiences. All of these areas are pretty important for consumers today. In addition to this, Airtel has also been recognised by Opensignal for delivering the best download speeds in India.

Opensignal said that Airtel holds an edge when it comes to quality of experience (QoE) across all Indian mobile networks. The insights company said that its Airtel users enjoyed the best available experience when streaming videos, playing multiplayer mobile games or using over-the-top (OTT) voice services over mobile networks.

As per Opensignal, "Airtel is again the outright winner of Opensignal's Video Experience, Games Experience and Voice App Experience awards."

Airtel says that it is a premium operator, and getting the best experience is what the consumers would expect.