Bharti Airtel Delivers Best Video, Games and Voice App Experience

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Opensignal said that Airtel holds an edge when it comes to quality of experience (QoE) across all Indian mobile networks. The insights company said that its Airtel users enjoyed the best available experience when streaming videos, playing multiplayer mobile games or using over-the-top (OTT) voice services over mobile networks. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has beaten the other two 4G network service providers - Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in several experience departments.
  • Airtel is again the outright winner of Opensignal's Video Experience, Games Experience and Voice App Experience awards.
  • Airtel says that it is a premium operator, and getting the best experience is what the consumers would expect.

Follow Us

Airtel

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has beaten the other two 4G network service providers - Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in several experience departments. According to the latest Opensignal survey, Airtel has emerged as the best telecom operator in the country to deliver video, games and voice app experiences. All of these areas are pretty important for consumers today. In addition to this, Airtel has also been recognised by Opensignal for delivering the best download speeds in India.

Opensignal said that Airtel holds an edge when it comes to quality of experience (QoE) across all Indian mobile networks. The insights company said that its Airtel users enjoyed the best available experience when streaming videos, playing multiplayer mobile games or using over-the-top (OTT) voice services over mobile networks.

As per Opensignal, "Airtel is again the outright winner of Opensignal's Video Experience, Games Experience and Voice App Experience awards."

Airtel says that it is a premium operator, and getting the best experience is what the consumers would expect.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments