Airtel 5G Plus Announced for 8 Cities Today: See Tariffs and Other Details

Bharti Airtel has just announced Airtel 5G Plus for eight cities in India. The telco made the announcement of the 5G launch back on October 1, 2022. Airtel is calling its 5G services - Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel has announced its 5G services for more cities than Jio had said. This will give a competitive edge to Airtel as it will be able to reach more customers faster than Jio. Airtel has also given information about the 5G tariffs and the precise names of the cities that are going to be included in the 5G plans. Check out all the details below.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus: Which Cities Will it be Available in?

Airtel has said that starting today, customers in eight cities, including - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi, will start enjoying the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus: Which Customers Can Use Airtel 5G Plus?

Airtel customers who already own a 5G smartphone will be able to use Airtel 5G Plus. Things that users need to ensure is that they should have a 5G-enabled smartphone. Currently, not all the 5G smartphones in India are able to support Airtel's 5G. The OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) need to roll out OTA (over the air) updates to help with this.

Users who already have a 4G SIM will be able to use the 5G services of Airtel.

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus: What will the 5G Plans of Airtel Cost?

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus doesn't have any special 5G tariffs for now. Airtel said that customers could enjoy Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread.

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, said, "Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. For us, our customers are at the core of everything we do. Our solution will therefore work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have. Our obsession on customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come."

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Speed Test

At the recently held India Mobile Congress 2022, we tested Airtel's 5G network. The speeds delivered by the telco's 5G NSA network on the C-band were amazing. Check out the speed test video by going to this link - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ann-Y3sfDoM