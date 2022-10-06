Airtel to Announce Something Big at 6 PM on October 6

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is going to announce something big today. The telco shared in a tweet saying "Coming Soon" at 6 PM on October 6. Airtel has just announced 'Airtel 5G Plus'; the announcement could be related to that only. It could be the 5G plans, but even that seems unlikely as Airtel has confirmed users will be able to enjoy Airtel 5G plus at the same tariffs as the 4G.

It could be an update to the Airtel Thanks app. Consumers might be able to access full-fledged 5G services and features and see its applications on the Airtel Thanks app. The telco isn't going to raise tariffs until and unless its 5G networks are widespread in India.

The eight cities Airtel has launched Airtel 5G Plus in are - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Airtel's 5G networks are expected to deliver a 20 to 30 times faster internet experience than what its 4G networks offer. Read more about the Airtel 5G Plus here - Airtel 5G Plus Announced for 8 Cities Today: See Tariffs and Other Details.