Airtel 5G Plus will Work on these Smartphones

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Apple devices are still not supporting the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. The telco is currently in talks with the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to add support for its 5G network on their smartphones. Airtel's 5G network will reach all the major cities of the nation by March 2022. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel recently announced the arrival of the Airtel 5G Plus.
  • It will be available in eight cities in the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Varanasi.
  • Airtel's 5G speeds will be at least 20 to 30 times faster than what users get with the 4G networks.

Follow Us

Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel recently announced the arrival of the Airtel 5G Plus. It will be available in eight cities in the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Varanasi. Airtel said that by the end of this year, it would launch Airtel 5G Plus in all the key metro cities, and by the end of the next year, the telco will have 5G coverage across all major cities of the nation. Airtel's 5G speeds will be at least 20 to 30 times faster than what users get with the 4G networks. For now, there are many users who are still wondering whether they will be able to use Airtel's 5G network on their smartphones or not. Well, here's a table for you to understand if Airtel's 5G network would be supported on your device.

Airtel 5G Plus Will Support These Smartphones:

A) Apple:

Airtel Airtel

B) Samsung: 

Airtel Airtel Airtel

C) Realme:

Airtel Airtel Airtel

D) OnePlus:

Airtel Airtel

E) Xiaomi:

Apple Airtel Airtel

F) Oppo: 

Airtel Airtel

G) Vivo:

VivoVivo Vivo Vivo

Apple devices are still not supporting the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. The telco is currently in talks with the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to add support for its 5G network on their smartphones. Airtel's 5G network will reach all the major cities of the nation by March 2022.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments