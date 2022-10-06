Airtel 5G Plus will Work on these Smartphones

Bharti Airtel recently announced the arrival of the Airtel 5G Plus. It will be available in eight cities in the country - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Siliguri, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Varanasi. Airtel said that by the end of this year, it would launch Airtel 5G Plus in all the key metro cities, and by the end of the next year, the telco will have 5G coverage across all major cities of the nation. Airtel's 5G speeds will be at least 20 to 30 times faster than what users get with the 4G networks. For now, there are many users who are still wondering whether they will be able to use Airtel's 5G network on their smartphones or not. Well, here's a table for you to understand if Airtel's 5G network would be supported on your device.

Apple devices are still not supporting the 5G network of Bharti Airtel. The telco is currently in talks with the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to add support for its 5G network on their smartphones. Airtel's 5G network will reach all the major cities of the nation by March 2022.