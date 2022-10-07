Vodafone Idea Leads in Upload Speed Experience Yet Again

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has consistently provided users in India with a great upload and download speed experience compared to other private operators. According to the latest Opesignal report for India, while Vi has lost to Airtel in the download speed experience, the telco has yet again stayed ahead of the others in the upload speed experience.

Opensignal said that Vi is the winner of the upload speed experience award as the Vi users in their survey observed the fastest overall upload speeds across all of India. The telco had delivered an average of 4.7 Mbps speed in the upload department which is 0.5 - 0.7 Mbps faster than what Airtel and Jio provide.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lagged significantly with only being able to deliver a 1.1 Mbps speed for upload. Vi has only been able to win an award in one department. The other areas have been won by Airtel and Jio.