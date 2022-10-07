Vodafone Idea Leads in Upload Speed Experience Yet Again

Opensignal said that Vi is the winner of the upload speed experience award as the Vi users in their survey observed the fastest overall upload speeds across all of India. The telco had delivered an average of 4.7 Mbps speed in the upload department which is 0.5 - 0.7 Mbps faster than what Airtel and Jio provide.

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) has consistently provided users in India with a great upload and download speed experience compared to other private operators.
  • While Vi has lost to Airtel in the download speed experience, the telco has yet again stayed ahead of the others in the upload speed experience. 
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lagged significantly with only being able to deliver a 1.1 Mbps speed for upload.

Vodafone Idea

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
