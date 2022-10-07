Reliance Jio 5G will Only Work if You Recharge with this Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

Reliance Jio has answered a lot of the important questions of the customers around 5G. Moreover, the telco has listed the base active plan which would be required in order for users to consume 5G services. If you have a Jio SIM and a 5G smartphone, read this.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, had announced that from October 5, 2022, it would start offering consumers 5G network services in four parts of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi.
  • Jio said that you would get 5G data if you have a valid active base plan.
  • Reliance Jio said that its users would get 5G on the following bands - n28, n78 and n258.

Jio 5G

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator in India, had announced that from October 5, 2022, it would start offering consumers 5G network services in four parts of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. If your SIM card has been purchased from any of these locations, you can get 5G services from Jio. But since it will be an invite-only thing, not everyone will get it. Jio's 5G invite will be delivered to the customers on their MyJio app. Open your MyJio app to check if you have received the invite. It should come in the top carousel, which you can slide. But there's a condition that Jio has put here.

Jio Asks Consumers to Recharge with this Plan to Get 5G

Reliance Jio has asked its customers to recharge with the Rs 239 plan at least to get the Jio Welcome Offer for using 5G services with up to 1 Gbps speed. Jio said that for both prepaid and postpaid customers, recharging with the Rs 239 or higher plan is a must for the Welcome Offer to work.

This was not announced by the company during the release of the Welcome Offer. Jio users on any plan below Rs 239 plan will not be able to get the Jio Welcome Offer. This move could be a way to boost the average revenue per user (ARPU) for the telco. How the consumer experience would be with Jio's 5G is something that we will have to wait and watch.

Benefits Under the Jio Welcome Offer and What Will Happen to the 4G Data?

Jio said that you would get 5G data if you have a valid active base plan. The data provided by your pack will give 4G speeds. When you switch to 5G, it will be additional unlimited data.

Spectrum Bands Jio will Offer 5G On

Reliance Jio said that its users would get 5G on the following bands - n28, n78 and n258. Ensure that your device supports 5G SA.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

