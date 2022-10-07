OPPO A77s and A17 Now Available in India

The OPPO A77s, which goes on sale today for Rs 17,999, and the OPPO A17, which is available across online and traditional retail stores for Rs 12,499, are the two newest additions to OPPO's A-series.

OPPO A77s

The OPPO A77s comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G SoC and boasts a segment-first fibreglass-leather construction. The device boasts RAM expansion, allowing for the addition of up to 5GB of ROM to 8GB of RAM for speedier processing. Additionally, the display's 90Hz refresh rate guarantees customers a more lag-free experience. With a 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charge, the device's 5000mAh long-lasting battery charges the phone to 100% in just 71 minutes. Over 17.5 hours of video viewing or up to 14 days of standby time are possible on a single charge.

The device has a 50MP AI dual camera on the camera front, and OPPO's Bokeh Flair portrait mode offers just the right amount of focus and blur for portraiture. Dirac's automatic audio optimization engine and dual Ultra-Linear stereo speakers are included with the gadget, and they suppress obtrusive sounds to give users the best possible stereo listening experience. The item is put through more than 320 thorough quality tests in addition to more than 130 extremely demanding reliability tests to ensure durability.

OPPO A17

The smartphone has a leather-like design that was created using a composite processing method, giving it a high-end feel. In order to make the gadget sturdy and dust-resistant, the inner surface of the back cover is embossed with light leather grain, and the exterior layer is covered with UV coating. It has a front-facing 5MP camera and a 50MP AI camera. The processing memory of the phone can be increased by up to 4GB thanks to OPPO's RAM Expansion technology, enabling the use of numerous programs at once. The MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a sizable 5000mAh battery power the device, enabling up to 20 hours of typical video playback or 21 hours of phone calls with a full charge.

Colours and Offers on OPPO A77s and OPPO A17

A77s will be offered starting on October 7 in two colours: Sunset Orange and Starry Black. Customers can get up to 10% cashback from top banks through both online and offline channels, and both provide no-cost EMIs for up to six months. For A77s, there are also appealing EMI options, such as Zero Down Payment plans. On October 1st, A17, which comes in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black, went on sale. Customers can get up to 10% cashback from top banks through both online and offline channels, with the option for no-cost EMI for up to three months on both.