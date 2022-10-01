Smartphone Companies Applaud the Arrival of 5G

Reported by Bhavya Singh 1

The market is continually changing and growing more digitally sophisticated every day; and according to Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, 5G has the capacity to revolutionise, update, and uplift our nation. With the introduction of 5G services, online gaming, AR and VR experiences, as well as content creation, will assume a central role.

Highlights

  • The inauguration of the 5G network by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide millions with new economic prospects and societal advantages, especially in distant places, according to leading smartphone companies.
  • According to the most recent Ericsson research, India has more than 500 million smartphone users, and more than 100 million of those consumers who have 5G-ready devices plan to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023.
  • According to the Ericsson survey, Indian smartphone users are willing to pay a premium of up to 45% for a plan that includes fresh experiences.

5G launch

Information on Bundled Offers With Telecoms

The debut of 5G would "act as a transformational force for Indian society," according to Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head at OPPO India (Via IANS). This follows years of meticulous planning. In his words, use cases like smooth video conversations, immediate downloads and uploads, and seamless gaming on the cloud will be made possible in India by supreme data download rates; three times improved spectrum efficiency and ultra low latency.

Being an innovator, you have a tremendous chance since "this will open gates for innovating for next-gen experience from India." Users of 5G-capable smartphones are reportedly experiencing download speeds that are between 39.2% and 59.3% faster than those of non-5G phones in 30 Indian cities, according to a report by Opensignal.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

