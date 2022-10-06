Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers: Review Details Here

The company revealed pre-order discounts for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on Tuesday. On October 6, Google will launch its newest Pixel smartphones, which will also be sold in India. Prior to the release of Google's first flagship smartphones in the nation in nearly four years, the company has announced two limited-time promotions that will lower the cost of its Fitbit Inspire 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones for customers who pre-order the new phones on Friday.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's specifications were posted online. According to the most recent rumour, the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Pixel 7 will have a 6.3-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition to supporting wired and wireless charging, both phones are anticipated to have an IP68 classification for dust and water protection.

The Google Pixel 7 is expected to have 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro may have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage. The Google Pixel Watch, the company's first smartwatch with the Pixel brand, will also be unveiled with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the forthcoming "Made by Google" event on October 6 at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST).

Regarding the Pixel 7's purported camera configuration, it is reported to have a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera. A 48MP telephoto camera could be added to the Pixel 7 Pro in the meantime.

Pixel Buds-A Series and Fitbit Inspire 2 Price and Offers

The Pixel Buds-A Series TWS earphones will be available for a limited time at a discounted price of Rs 5,999 (MRP Rs 9,999) for customers who pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ahead of their official release. An announcement made by the company on Flipkart states that it will also sell the Fitbit Inspire 2 wearable fitness tracker for Rs 4,999 (MRP Rs 7,999). According to Google, pre-order discounts can be used in conjunction with coupons after the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been delivered.