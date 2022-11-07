Bharti Airtel Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check Out

We recently discussed the organic growth of the Bharti Airtel mobile business in a story after the announcement of Q2FY23 Results. As we started covering all the 4G prepaid plans provided by the telcos before the advent of 5G services widely in India, let's look into the prepaid plans offered by Airtel.
Bharti Airtel 5G Services:
Bharti Airtel has launched its commercial 5G services with NSA deployment across eight cities during IMC 2022. The telco also recently announced the launch of 5G in the Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore Airport), and passengers flying via the airport can experience 5G services on compatible handsets. Airtel is also adding support for compatible handsets as it happens.
Visually Slide: Airtel 5G Supported Handset Eco-System
The context of 5G is brought into the picture as Airtel subscribers can experience 5G on existing 4G Data plans till the wider rollout is complete in cities where the 5G Network is live. From Rs 10 to Rs 5000, we tried to cover all the tariff plans and top-ups. Without further ado, let's now look into all the prepaid plans as we have taken it on us to have a record of all the plans before India goes ahead with 5G.
Visually Slide: Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel Prepaid Plans Below Rs 100
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data (Post quota data speeds at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|1
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|10
|NA
|Rs 7.47
|2
|ISD Pack
|18
|28
|
Enjoy ISD Calling at discounted rates.
|3
|Data
|19
|1
|1GB
|Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|4
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|20
|NA
|Rs 14.95
|5
|Data
|58
|Existing
|3GB
|Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|6
|Data
|65
|Existing
|4GB
|Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|7
|Data
|98
|Existing
|5GB
|Wynk Music Premium. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|8
|Smart Recharge
|99
|28
|200MB
|Rs 99 Talktime.
|Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|9
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|100
|NA
|Rs 81.75
Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 100 and Below Rs 300
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|10
|Smart Recharge
|109
|30
|200MB
|Rs 99 Talktime.
|Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|11
|Smart Recharge
|111
|1 Month
|200MB
|Rs 99 Talktime.
|Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|12
|Data
|118
|Existing
|12GB
|Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|13
|Plan Voucher
|128
|30
|50p/MB
|
Local & STD calls 2.5p/sec
|General Tariff applies
|14
|Plan Voucher
|131
|1 Month
|50p/MB
|
Local & STD calls 2.5p/sec
|General Tariff applies
|15
|Data
|148
|Existing
|15GB
|Also, choose any 1 Xstream channel (SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, Hoichoi, ManoramaMAX) on Airtel Xstream App for 28 days, Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|16
|Truly Unlimited
|155
|24
|1GB
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|17
|Truly Unlimited
|179
|28
|2GB
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|18
|Cricket Packs/Data
|181
|30
|1GB/Day
|Disney+Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|19
|Truly Unlimited
|199
|30
|3GB
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|20
|Truly Unlimited
|209
|21
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|21
|Truly Unlimited
|239
|24
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|22
|Truly Unlimited
|265
|28
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|23
|Truly Unlimited
|296
|30
|25GB
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|24
|Truly Unlimited
|299
|28
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 300 and Below Rs 500
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|25
|Data
|301
|Existing
|50GB
|Wynk Music Premium. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB.
|26
|Truly Unlimited
|319
|1 Month
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|27
|Truly Unlimited
|359
|28
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|28
|Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs
|399
|28
|2.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|29
|Truly Unlimited
|455
|84
|6GB
|Unlimited
|900 SMS
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|30
|Truly Unlimited
|479
|56
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|31
|Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs
|499
|28
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|32
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|500
|NA
|Rs 423.73
Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 500 and Below Rs 1000
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|33
|Truly Unlimited
|519
|60
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|34
|Truly Unlimited
|549
|56
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|35
|Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs
|599
|28
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|36
|Truly Unlimited
|666
|77
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|37
|Truly Unlimited
|699
|56
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Amazon Prime Membership 56 days plan, Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|38
|Truly Unlimited
|719
|84
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|39
|Truly Unlimited
|779
|90
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|40
|Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs
|839
|84
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 days free access to 1 select Xstream channels), RewardsMini subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|41
|Truly Unlimited
|999
|84
|2.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Amazon Prime Membership (84 days), xStream Mobile Pack (84 days access to 1 select Xstream channel), RewardsMini Subscription (Cashback of upto Rs80/month with Airtel Mini Rewards123 is now yours!), Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|42
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|1000
|NA
|Rs 847.46
Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 1000
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|43
|Truly Unlimited
|1799
|365
|24GB
|Unlimited
|3600 SMS
|Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|44
|Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs
|2999
|365
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|45
|Truly Unlimited/Plan Vouchers/Cricket Packs
|3359
|365
|2.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.
|46
|Talktime (Top up Voucher)
|5000
|NA
|Rs 4237.29
With this story, we have recorded all the prepaid plans offered by the competition in the market. We will dive more into the analysis and insights in the stories to come.
Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive and error-free. Please report in case of corrections.