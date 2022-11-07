Bharti Airtel Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check Out

We recently discussed the organic growth of the Bharti Airtel mobile business in a story after the announcement of Q2FY23 Results. As we started covering all the 4G prepaid plans provided by the telcos before the advent of 5G services widely in India, let's look into the prepaid plans offered by Airtel.

Bharti Airtel 5G Services:

Bharti Airtel has launched its commercial 5G services with NSA deployment across eight cities during IMC 2022. The telco also recently announced the launch of 5G in the Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore Airport), and passengers flying via the airport can experience 5G services on compatible handsets. Airtel is also adding support for compatible handsets as it happens.

The context of 5G is brought into the picture as Airtel subscribers can experience 5G on existing 4G Data plans till the wider rollout is complete in cities where the 5G Network is live. From Rs 10 to Rs 5000, we tried to cover all the tariff plans and top-ups. Without further ado, let's now look into all the prepaid plans as we have taken it on us to have a record of all the plans before India goes ahead with 5G.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Below Rs 100

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data (Post quota data speeds at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 1 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 10 NA Rs 7.47 2 ISD Pack 18 28 Enjoy ISD Calling at discounted rates. 3 Data 19 1 1GB Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 4 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 20 NA Rs 14.95 5 Data 58 Existing 3GB Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 6 Data 65 Existing 4GB Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 7 Data 98 Existing 5GB Wynk Music Premium. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 8 Smart Recharge 99 28 200MB Rs 99 Talktime. Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 9 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 100 NA Rs 81.75

Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 100 and Below Rs 300

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 10 Smart Recharge 109 30 200MB Rs 99 Talktime. Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 11 Smart Recharge 111 1 Month 200MB Rs 99 Talktime. Local/STD/LL at 2.5p/sec. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 12 Data 118 Existing 12GB Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 13 Plan Voucher 128 30 50p/MB Local & STD calls 2.5p/sec General Tariff applies 14 Plan Voucher 131 1 Month 50p/MB Local & STD calls 2.5p/sec General Tariff applies 15 Data 148 Existing 15GB Also, choose any 1 Xstream channel (SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, Hoichoi, ManoramaMAX) on Airtel Xstream App for 28 days, Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 16 Truly Unlimited 155 24 1GB Unlimited 300 SMS Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 17 Truly Unlimited 179 28 2GB Unlimited 300 SMS Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 18 Cricket Packs/Data 181 30 1GB/Day Disney+Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 19 Truly Unlimited 199 30 3GB Unlimited 300 SMS Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 20 Truly Unlimited 209 21 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 21 Truly Unlimited 239 24 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 22 Truly Unlimited 265 28 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 23 Truly Unlimited 296 30 25GB Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 24 Truly Unlimited 299 28 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 300 and Below Rs 500

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 25 Data 301 Existing 50GB Wynk Music Premium. Post data quota completion at 50p/MB. 26 Truly Unlimited 319 1 Month 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 27 Truly Unlimited 359 28 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 28 Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs 399 28 2.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 29 Truly Unlimited 455 84 6GB Unlimited 900 SMS Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 30 Truly Unlimited 479 56 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 31 Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs 499 28 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 32 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 500 NA Rs 423.73

Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 500 and Below Rs 1000

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 33 Truly Unlimited 519 60 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 34 Truly Unlimited 549 56 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 35 Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs 599 28 3GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 36 Truly Unlimited 666 77 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 37 Truly Unlimited 699 56 3GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Amazon Prime Membership 56 days plan, Xstream Mobile Pack, Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 38 Truly Unlimited 719 84 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Xstream Mobile Pack (84 Days free access to 1 Xstream channel), Rewards Mini Subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 39 Truly Unlimited 779 90 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 40 Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs 839 84 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 Months, Xstream Mobile Pack (84 days free access to 1 select Xstream channels), RewardsMini subscription, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 41 Truly Unlimited 999 84 2.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Amazon Prime Membership (84 days), xStream Mobile Pack (84 days access to 1 select Xstream channel), RewardsMini Subscription (Cashback of upto Rs80/month with Airtel Mini Rewards123 is now yours!), Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 42 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 1000 NA Rs 847.46

Airtel Prepaid Plans Above Rs 1000

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data (Post quota data speeds at 64Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 43 Truly Unlimited 1799 365 24GB Unlimited 3600 SMS Apollo Cirlce 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 44 Truly Unlimited/Cricket Packs 2999 365 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Apollo Circle, Rs 100 Cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 45 Truly Unlimited/Plan Vouchers/Cricket Packs 3359 365 2.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 Year, Apollo Circle 3 Months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, Wynk Music. 46 Talktime (Top up Voucher) 5000 NA Rs 4237.29

With this story, we have recorded all the prepaid plans offered by the competition in the market. We will dive more into the analysis and insights in the stories to come.

Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive and error-free. Please report in case of corrections.