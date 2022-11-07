ACT has a Genius 1 Gbps Broadband Plan for Users

ACT Fibernet is one of the most prominent private internet service providers (ISPs) in the country. The broadband company wants to give users something different from what the other private ISPs are offering. If we are talking about super high-speed broadband plans for retail consumers, then 1 Gbps speed is the cap that most ISPs limit their plans to. The 1 Gbps plan from ACT is a genius offering from the company. It is so good that Jio and Airtel customers would also start thinking. There's just one limitation with the broadband plans from ACT Fibernet - its plans don't have very attractive additional benefits.

ACT 1 Gbps Plan Benefits

ACT has a 1 Gbps plan on offer for customers in several cities. Note that the services of ACT Broadband are not available everywhere. Thus, if you are interested in getting a broadband connection from the company, it would be best for you to just check once whether its services are available in your location or not by going to the official website of the company.

Regardless, let's focus more on the benefits offered by the plan. The 1 Gbps plan from ACT Fibernet is available for customers at Rs 2999 per month. The price doesn't include taxes. Users get unlimited data (3.3TB FUP data) in a month, along with additional benefits. Once the FUP data is consumed, the internet speed for the subscriber would come down to 5 Mbps.

The additional benefits include a free router from the company, ACT Stream TV 4K, ZEE5, Hungama, SonyLIV, Aha, EpicOn, ACT Games, ACT Shield, and one month free trial of Cult.fit.

To compare, the 1 Gbps plan from Airtel and Jio starts at Rs 3,999 per month + taxes. The plan from ACT is Rs 1,000 more affordable every month. It is mostly offices or commercial buildings that need to recharge with 1 Gbps plans. Most retail consumers would be satisfied with a 200 Mbps or 100 Mbps speed plan.