MTNL Revenue Declines, Loss Widens in Q2 FY23

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

MTNL's dated broadband and mobile network services would eventually go completely out of the taste for consumers. MTNL only operates in Delhi and Mumbai. The services and offerings from private telecom companies are way too competitive for MTNL to go against. Earlier this year, the plan for merging BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and MTNL was deferred by the Indian government.

Highlights

  MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator in India, has posted a loss of Rs 737 crore for the quarter ending September 2022.
  In Q2 FY23, the loss is bigger than in the same period last year.
  Back in Q2 FY22, MTNL registered a loss of Rs 653.21 crore.

MTNL

MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited), a state-run telecom operator in India, has posted a loss of Rs 737 crore for the quarter ending September 2022. In Q2 FY23, the loss is bigger than in the same period last year. Back in Q2 FY22, MTNL registered a loss of Rs 653.21 crore. Not only has the loss widened, but the revenues also fell for the operator. According to a PTI report, the revenue from operations for MTNL dipped by 23.5% to Rs 220.21 crore during the second quarter. In the same period last year, revenue from operations was Rs 287.89 crore.

MTNL's dated broadband and mobile network services would eventually go completely out of the taste for consumers. MTNL only operates in Delhi and Mumbai. The services and offerings from private telecom companies are way too competitive for MTNL to go against. Earlier this year, the plan for merging BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and MTNL was deferred by the Indian government. Whether it will happen someday or not is something that remains to be seen.

