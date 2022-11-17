iPhones will Need Type-C Ports in India Post Govt Order

If you are an Android smartphone user, you are likely not worried about finding a charger if you left yours at home because almost everyone has a Type-C charger today. But the same is not the case with iPhone users. iPhones come with a Lightning port which is very much different from a Type-C port. In the world of tech, to make things easier for consumers as well as manufacturers, standardisation is pushed for. But Apple likes to stand out from its peers and offer something different to the users. Thus, the iPhones come with a Lightning port. But there are other reasons as well why iPhone doesn't have a Type-C port yet. Regardless, let's talk about what will happen in the future.

Future of iPhones in India

iPhones in India would soon require to come with Type-C ports. Not just iPhones but all electronic products would have to follow the standard of including USB Type-C ports as the charging port. These ports would go into smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more products. Note that this is what the EU (European Union) is already pushing for, and Apple will have no other option but to change the Lightning port into a Type-C port for iPhones there.

According to an ET Telecom report, the change would be introduced in India after it has been implemented in the EU. Thus, we have quite some time before we see iPhones coming with Type-C ports. Apple would not want to go against the EU and Indian markets. This would be a welcoming change for many users around the world. Apple might also be able to introduce faster-charging technology because of the integration of Type-C port.

The consensus to include the Type-C port as the standard was reached at an inter-ministerial task force meeting. Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, department of consumer affairs, chaired the meeting. A uniform charging port would keep the consumer protected as he/she wouldn't need to worry about not finding a charger in any place where they are.