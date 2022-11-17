7 OTT Crime Documentaries and Movies You Must Watch

Over the years, there have been numerous documented cases that have shed light on these crazy killers' thoughts and the horrible crimes they perpetrated. Here's a look at 7 OTT crime documentaries and films that attempt to delve into the brains of a crazy killer as we attempt to make sense of a heartbreaking piece of news that is flooding our timelines right now and where you can watch them.

1. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The series, one of the newest true crime documentaries to debut on Netflix, is based on the true account of Jeffery Dahmer, who terrorized the US from 1978 until 1991. He was known as the Milwaukee Cannibel and was involved in cannibalism and sexual offences for 13 years while also murdering 17 men and boys.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Sangharsh

Based on the 1991 movie The Silence of the Lambs, Tanuja Chandra's psychological horror from 1999 follows a string of kidnappings and murders that leave the police baffled.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

There are almost 100 hours of interviews with serial killer Ted Bundy in the Netflix documentary, which debuted in 2019 on the 30th anniversary of Bundy's death. There are also interviews with Bundy's family, friends, and surviving victims.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Psycho

The Alfred Hitchcock film features an encounter between on-the-run embezzler Marion Crane (Leigh) and shy motel proprietor Norman Bates (Perkins), and its aftermath, which causes her sister to investigate her disappearance, and it helped redefine levels of acceptable violence, deviant behaviour, and sexuality in American films.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer

The serial killer Richard Ramirez's crime spree in California between June 1984 and August 1985 is followed in the American miniseries True Crime, a four-part true crime documentary, to be released in 2021.

Where to watch: Netflix

6. American Psycho

Patrick Bateman, a New York City investment banker who also lives a double life as a serial killer, is the subject of the 2000 movie starring Christian Bale. The movie masterfully combines black humour and terror.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

The frightening television show chronicles the murderous rampage of real-life serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who, between 1972 and 1978 in Chicago, Illinois, killed at least 33 adolescent boys and young men.

Where to watch: Netflix