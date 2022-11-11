Amazon Prime Video Ropes in Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle and More for IND vs NZ Matches

Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to stream the cricket matches in India which are happening in New Zealand territory. India, for which the ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign came to an end after taking an embarrassing defeat against England, is bound to start a new short tour of New Zealand. There will be 3 T2o matches and 3 ODIs between November 18 to November 30. All of these matches will be exclusively streamed by Prime Video. Both New Zealand and India have lost semi-final matches and would want to wash away the pain by winning the upcoming series in a good manner. So while it is bound to be an exciting watch for the fans of the game, Amazon Prime Video has gone a step ahead to ensure that users on the platform get unmatched cricketing coverage during the series.

The platform has roped in big names and former cricketers such as Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Harsha Bhogle, Ajay Jadeja, Ashish Nehra and more for the commentary. Users will be able to watch the cricket matches on Prime Video in five different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

List of Languages and Commentators for Each Language for the Upcoming IND vs NZ Cricket Matches

The full slate of commentators for the series includes the following names:

English - Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Anjum Chopra, Simon Doull and Murali Kartik, Gaurav Kapoor –(Presenter).

Hindi - Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Ajay Jadeja, Mohammad Kaif and Ajit Agarkar.

Tamil - WV Raman, Hemang Badani and L Sivaramakrishnan, S Sriram.

Kannada - Gundappa Viswanath, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shankar Prakash, Venkatesh Prasad, K Jeshwant.

Telugu - Venkatpathy Raju, Sunitha Anand, Sudhir Malwvedi, Vijay Malwvedi.

In addition, Prime Video has announced that it would offer an English language live one-hour pre-show before each game. During the innings break, there would be a 15-minute show for recapping the first innings and previewing the second innings. Further, once the match ends, there will be a 30-minute post-match presentation and analysis by Prime Video's stable of cricket experts.

For the first time, Prime Video will also bring advertisements to the platform during cricket matches. Prime Video has brought in Airtel Xstream Fiber as the presenting sponsor of the broadcast featuring the six limited-overs international matches. There are other brands, such as Nescafe, MPL, Noise, OLX Autos, and Vida, that have come on board as associate sponsors. In addition, brands like AMFI and DBS have also been confirmed as advertisers.