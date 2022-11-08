Amazon Prime Video in India, What You Should Know Before Subscribing

Amazon Prime Membership Plans in India offer various services to Amazon users. Prime membership has been available for some time, with two plans to choose from. With Prime, users can take advantage of benefits such as Prime Video subscriptions, Prime Music, Prime Early Access, free express shipping, and discounted morning delivery.

Launched in India in 2016, Prime Membership now offers four plans. These include Rs 179 monthly plans, Rs 459 quarterly plans, Rs 1,499 annual subscriptions and the newly launched Rs 599 Amazon Prime Video Mobile plans. Users can choose the subscription plan based on their needs; the plans of Rs 459 and Rs 599 are close in the price range. If you're confused about the membership plans but haven't decided yet, we've detailed the perks to help you make the right decision.

The 459 Plan

Prime subscription for Rs 459 is valid quarterly. This plan is aimed at users who want to avoid the hassle of monthly payments but don't want to commit to an annual plan. With this quarterly plan, the user pays for his subscription every three months. The plan offers all the benefits of Prime membership, including free access to High Definition (HD) quality Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime deals with special discounts, plus early access to Amazon India sale. Prime users also get free and faster shipping, unlimited 5% reward points with the bank credit card of your choice at checkout and more.

The 599 Plan

Amazon has launched an affordable Prime plan for mobile users in India. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile plan is priced at Rs 599 and gives you access to digital content at an affordable price. The plan offers his OTT content in standard definition (SD) quality and also allows users to watch content offline. You can also access live cricket matches and Amazon Originals. Rs 599 Plan valid for one year. Users not looking for an annual subscription can look for Amazon Prime Video Mobile subscription prepaid plans starting at Rs 89 per month. Specifically, Prime Video plans have screen limits. The OTT platform allows up to 2 parallel streams and 3 concurrent streams of the same content within a single Amazon account.

Amazon Prime benefits

As mentioned already, Amazon Prime is a membership program offering a multitude of benefits to Amazon users. We’ve listed all the benefits in detail below:

Amazon Prime Delivery benefits: free one/two-day delivery, no-rush shipping with Rs 25 cashback, scheduled delivery, Same-Day delivery, discounted morning and express delivery, no minimum order value for standard delivery.

Amazon Prime Early Access: Amazon Prime members get to enjoy early access to sales and campaigns a day ahead of other users.

Amazon Prime exclusive deals: Amazon India offers exclusive deals of the day and lightning deals to Prime members.

Prime Video subscription: Amazon Prime membership comes with a Prime Video subscription offering access to a rich library of regional content, Amazon Originals, and international as well as Indian shows.

Prime Music subscription: Amazon Prime users can access over 2 million songs with no ads.

Prime Reading subscription: Prime members can access and borrow Kindle titles from the Prime Reading library and read on Kindle or Kindle apps.

Prime Gaming offers: Amazon Prime also offers free in-game content every month, including some third-party content.

Amazon Family offers: Prime members can avail of 15 percent discount on Subscribe and Save subscriptions for products that are purchased at regular intervals.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card benefits: Amazon offers 5 percent cashback to eligible users on orders placed using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.