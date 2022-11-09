iOS 16.2 Beta Rolling Out in India with Jio and Airtel 5G Support for iPhones

iPhones can't support 5G in India right now because of a lack of software support. There's no issue on the hardware side of things. However, there's a happy development for iPhone fans in India. Apple has now started rolling out the new iOS 16.2 Beta update for iPhone users globally, including in India. The beta update of the new iOS version is carrying support for Jio and Airtel's 5G in India. Only users enrolled in the beta software programme of the iPhones will receive this update. If you are a regular user, you will likely have to wait for a month more to get 5G support on your iPhones.

5G in iPhones in India is Coming in Two Modes

iOS 16.2 is now giving iPhones in India the support to connect with the 5G networks of Jio and Airtel. After downloading and installing the beta version of the iOS, users can see two 5G modes under the Voice & Data settings. The two 5G modes in iPhones in India are - 5G On and 5G Auto.

5G On mode users 5G whenever it is available, even when it may reduce battery life. While on the other hand, 5G Auto mode uses 5G only when it will not significantly reduce battery life.

This is finally a major relief for the iPhone enthusiasts in the metro cities of India who wanted to experience 5G. Cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Varanasi, Nagpur, Siliguri and Hyderabad already have 5G networks. iPhone users in these cities will be able to connect with the 5G networks if they have any of the iPhones post the iPhone 12 series.

Since this is a beta rollout of the support for 5G in India, Apple will use the data and feedback from the customers to resolve any issues, if any, before the final rollout takes place a month later. Apple earlier said that it would roll out the stable iOS update with 5G support for iPhones in India in December 2022.