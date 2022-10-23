5G is Now Available in all of These Indian Cities

Reliance Jio's 5G is available in the following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai and Nathdwara. In Nathdwara, Jio's 5G will be delivered via Wi-Fi to consumers in high-footfall areas such as temples, bus stands, railway stations, and more. 

5G networks were launched by Airtel and Jio in several cities. While Jio started with four cities, Airtel started with eight cities. Now, Jio has expanded the 5G networks to new cities. The new cities were announced by Jio on Saturday. Reliance Jio is going to be reaching more cities with its 5G networks by the year's end. The same would be the case with Airtel. Both telcos want to reach as many new cities as possible. Reliance Jio's 5G is now available in a total of six cities, while for Airtel, it is the same - eight cities. Let's take a look at the names of the cities where 5G is available in India right now.

5G Cities of India at the Moment


Airtel's 5G is available in the following cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

Both Airtel and Jio's 5G is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Varanasi.

So there are a total of 10 cities where 5G can be experienced by Indians. These cities are - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Siliguri and Nagpur.

Jio users will be invited to get the 5G experience, while Airtel users don't need to wait for any such invite.

Customers of both telcos will have to keep a 5G smartphone that is compatible with the 5G networks. Jio is deploying 5G SA, while Airtel is deploying 5G NSA.

