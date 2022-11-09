Jio vs Airtel Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 500

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are two of the biggest internet service providers in India right now. If you are looking to get a broadband plan from either of these companies under Rs 500, well, you will have very limited options. Neither of the companies wants too much of low-paying customers in the FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) business. JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber are prominent brands in the Indian market with a widescale presence across rural and urban regions. Let's take a look at the plans from both companies if you are considering options below Rs 500.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Plan Under Rs 500

Airtel Xstream Fiber has only one broadband plan under Rs 500 price bracket. This plan that I am talking about also comes for Rs 499, which is just right at the border of Rs 500. So if this is your budget, you will be maxed out in case you purchase an Airtel Xstream Fiber plan. The Rs 499 plan from Airtel Xstream Fiber comes with 40 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data with a free unlimited voice calling benefit via the fixed-line connection. Users also get access to Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, FASTag and more.

One thing that I would like to add here as a personal touch is that Airtel has a very strong customer care team backing the service. Within just a few hours of putting my complaint out on Twitter about misbehaving internet connection, a person from the company came and resolved the issue. Note that Jio's customer care service could be equally good or better or worse, but since I haven't experienced it first-hand, I can't comment.

JioFiber Plans Under Rs 500

JioFiber has three plans under Rs 500 that you can check out. One is a prepaid plan, and the other two are postpaid plans. Let's talk about the prepaid plan first. The prepaid JioFiber plan that I am talking about here comes for Rs 399 per month. This is the plan of the price without the taxes. With this plan, users get 30 Mbps of speed and 3.3TB of monthly data. There's a free voice calling benefit included with this one.

Then, one of the postpaid plans here also costs Rs 399 from JioFiber. This plan also offers the same benefits as the Rs 399 prepaid plan from the company. The company also gives it for six and twelve months, but that is only for new customers.

The last broadband plan under Rs 500 from JioFiber is the Rs 499 postpaid plan. This plan comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. It offers on-demand TV with access to over 400+ TV channels. The OTT benefits bundled with this plan are - Universal+, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema, ShemarooMe and JioSaavn. This postpaid JioFiber plan offers customers 30 Mbps of download and upload speed.

Here both Jio and Airtel have broadband plans under Rs 500. But if you want the plans with OTT benefits, you will have to go with the one from JioFiber. The Rs 499 postpaid plan from JioFiber bundles OTT benefits but offers lesser speed than Airtel's Rs 499 plan.