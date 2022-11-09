Nokia G60 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T: Differences You Should Know

The newest smartphone available in India for less than Rs 30,000 is the Nokia G60. The company's first 5G-capable smartphone for the Indian market is the Nokia G60. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon CPU. The Nokia smartphone is in direct competition with the OnePlus Nord 2T, which was unveiled in India earlier this year. Here is a thorough comparison of the OnePlus Nord 2T with the Nokia G60.

Nokia G60 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T

A Snapdragon 695 SoC provides power for the Nokia G60 5G. A 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor are all included in the smartphone. The phone sports an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. The smartphone features a 4500mAh battery and supports 20W rapid charging. The smartphone comes with a single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. he 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen on the Nokia G60 has a Full HD+ resolution. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The G60 5G has a screen-to-body ratio of 82.8% thanks to its waterdrop notch up top and minimal bezels. On top of the screen is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display's maximum brightness is 400 nits. The price of the Nokia G60 5G is halfway between two other phones. It was introduced in India for Rs 29,999. There are 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the phone. Beginning November 8, the product will be sold in India.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC provides power to the Nord 2T. MicroSD card slots are absent. The phone comes pre-installed with Oxygen OS 12 and runs Android 12 out of the box. A 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor are all featured on the Nord 2T 5G. A 32MP front camera is available. The smartphone has a 4500mAh battery inside, and it charges at the fastest rate of 80W. In comparison, the Nord 2T is the phone with the smallest size. It sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with capability for 90Hz refresh rates. The gadget has HDR10+ certification and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also has fairly slim bezels around the screen, giving it an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio. The Nord 2T incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. With a price tag of Rs 28,999, the OnePlus Nord 2T is the most cheap smartphone. Users receive 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM for the price. Additionally, the tablet comes with a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option for Rs 33,999.