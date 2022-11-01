Nokia G60 5G Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know!

Reported by Tania Abraham

Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM mobile phone and supports eSIM technology. It will be available for pre-order in India on Nokia's official website and leading retail stores from November 1 to 7.

Highlights

  • Instead of the usual thicker look, the Nokia G60 5G has a flat body and now looks like the iPhone 12 series.
  • The Nokia G60 has a fairly large 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, Full-HD resolution (1080x200 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
HDM Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, has announced a new smartphone in India called the Nokia G60 5G. As the name suggests, the device supports 5G connectivity, which has been rolled out gradually in select circles. The phone also comes with Android 12, and the company promises three years of software updates, which is very good considering the competition in this space. Most competitors promise two years of OS updates and four years of security patches, unlike the Nothing Phone (1). Apart from that, the Nokia G60 5G packs a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which powers many smartphones under Rs 20,000.

Nokia G60 5G: What’s New?

In terms of looks and build, the phone has star-shaped patterns on the body and back panel that can attract young customers. Instead of the usual thicker look, the Nokia G60 5G has a flat body and now looks like the iPhone 12 series.

The Nokia G60 has a fairly large 6.5-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Full-HD resolution (1080x200 pixels) and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an old-fashioned waterdrop-style notch and has a typical brightness of 400, the standard for phones in this range. The notch also houses an 8-megapixel camera.

On the back, the Nokia G60 5G has a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear cameras are placed in a pill-shaped notch.

The smartphone also packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. It's not the fastest charging technology available on a smartphone in this price range, but it gets the job done. Other important features include Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, a Type-C port and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Nokia G60 5G Price in India

Nokia G60 5G is a dual SIM mobile phone and supports eSIM technology. It will be available for pre-order in India on Nokia's official website and leading retail stores from November 1 to 7. According to the company, free Nokia Wired Buds worth Rs 3,599 are available for a limited time. The Nokia G60 5G is available in black and ice colours at Rs 29,999 for one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Reported By

Videos

