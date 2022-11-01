Elon Musk to be Twitter CEO

Reported by Tania Abraham 0

Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to Chief Twit in connection with the proposed move. Twitter on Monday declined to comment on how long Musk will remain CEO or whether he might appoint someone else. In a separate filing on Monday, Musk announced that he became the sole director of Twitter as a result of the acquisition.

Highlights

  • Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said in a court filing on Monday that he will take over as CEO of Twitter, the social media company he recently bought for $44 billion.
  • Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling company Boring Company, fired former Twitter chief Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.
  • Some employees interviewed by Reuters said they had received little contact from Mr Musk or other executives and used news reports to find out what was happening at the company.

Follow Us

Twitter

Tesla Inc. chief Elon Musk said in a court filing on Monday that he will take over as CEO of Twitter, the social media company he recently bought for $44 billion. Wall Street analysts say the move could weaken the billionaire.

Musk, who also runs rocket company SpaceX, brain chip startup Neuralink and tunnelling company Boring Company, fired former Twitter chief Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week. Since Musk took over Twitter in April, Tesla's shares have lost a third of their value, compared with 12 percent for the benchmark S&P 500 over the same period.

Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in connection with the proposed move. Twitter on Monday declined to comment on how long Musk will remain CEO or whether he might appoint someone else. In a separate filing on Monday, Musk announced that he became the sole director of Twitter as a result of the acquisition.

Shortly thereafter, Musk tweeted that the move to dissolve the board was "only temporary," without giving details. Last week, Musk's $44 billion acquisition of his social media company thus ended a story that spanned several months. Since the acquisition, Musk has quickly stepped onto Twitter, which he had mocked for months for its slow product changes and removal of spam accounts.

According to two of his sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said that his team had started meetings with some employees to study Twitter's software and his code to see how different aspects of the platform work. Some employees interviewed by Reuters said they had received little contact from Mr Musk or other executives and used news reports to find out what was happening at the company.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments