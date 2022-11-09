OTT Releases in November: Discover the Best Movies and Web Series to Watch This Month

Following the holiday season, November signalled the beginning of the "dull moment." To combat this, we have compiled a list of web series that you may watch to keep yourself entertained. Filmmakers have been encouraged to experiment with a variety of topics and even distribute films straight on OTT platforms if multiplexes are unable to find an audience for them. Numerous OTT web programmes span many genres that will debut this month as well.

1. Enola Holmes 2

Enola embarks on her first formal case as a detective, but she will need assistance from friends and her brother Sherlock to unravel the mystery of a missing girl.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Monica O My Darling

On November 11, Netflix will release the new movie Monica, O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher. The movie depicts the tale of a young man who desperately strives to make it big with the help of some odd allies and a cunning, evil scheme to commit the ideal murder.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Breathe into the shadows 2

As he sets out to complete what he began, J's existence and ideas reappear, forcing Avinash to face his fusing dual identity. Victor, though, is his new crime-fighting companion this time around. As he defends the society that has fallen prey in the final act of this insane drama, Kabir Sawant must now engage in the struggle of his life. Abhishek A. Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Naveen Kasturia play the key characters in the show.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy

In this ZEE5 series, a highly skilled Indian spy enters Pakistan after the Sino-Indian War on a mission to gather important intelligence and prevent Pakistan from attacking India.

Where to watch: Zee5

5. Tanaav

Starting on November 11th, Tanaav, a brand-new original, will be available on SonyLIV. The program is an authorized Hindi translation of the well-regarded Israeli thriller Fauda. In addition to Zarina Wahab, it also prominently features Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, and Shashank Arora.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

6. The Santa Clauses

A forthcoming comedic miniseries called The Santa Clauses is based on the Santa Clause movie franchise. According to the official logline for the six-episode series, Scott, played by Tim Allen, is "on the verge of his 65th birthday and understanding that he can't be Santa forever."

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Willow

An unusual band of heroes embarks on a perilous journey to locations far from their homes, where they will have to confront their personal demons and band together to rescue the planet.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

8. Strange World

The Clades are an illustrious family of explorers whose disagreements threaten to derail their most recent and important expedition into a dangerously undiscovered area.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

9. The Crown: Season 5

With a new season, one of the most-watched series is back. Diana and Charles' media battle will be the season's main topic, and the monarchy's place in it is up for discussion.

Where to watch: Netflix