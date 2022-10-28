JioFiber is Discontinuing this Offer Today

JioFiber recently announced the Double Bonanza festive offer for customers. The offer is valid only till today, i.e., October 28, 2022. This offer was in place from October 18. Jio said that under the offer, it would give customers benefits of up to Rs 6500 when they purchase a new JioFiber connection. This offer was only there with two plans - Rs 599 and Rs 899. Both these plans give users 100% of the value back with coupons from some of the largest brands, such as Reliance Digital, AJIO, NetMeds, and Ixigo.

To get the offer and its benefits, users would have to make the purchase today only. Further, the purchase of the Rs 599 postpaid plan should be at least for six months, while the Rs 899 plan should be purchased for at least three months or six months. Jio said that it would also offer a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) worth Rs 6000 for no additional cost to the users.

When customers purchase these two postpaid plans under the offer for six months, they also get 15 days of free service validity from JioFiber at no extra cost.

At the same time, if users are going for these plans for six months or three months, they will also be able to benefit from the zero entry cost offer that JioFiber is giving. Under that offer, customers don't have to pay any installation or deposit fee to Jio. Customers will get OTT benefits as well with the JioFiber postpaid plans. The OTT benefits, however, with the 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans, attract additional charges. This is the last day for customers interested in a JioFiber postpaid connection to get the advantage of this festive offer.