Reliance Jio Brings HP Smart SIM Laptop with free 100GB of Data

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has just brought a new laptop offer called the ‘HP Smart SIM laptop’. The company has rolled out this offer with HP laptops. This is first of its kind offer wherein users purchasing a Smart LTE laptop from HP will be eligible to get 100GB of data free from Reliance Jio. But users would need a Jio HP Smart SIM for this offer.

This offer is applicable for new customers of select HP laptops and provides 100GB of data for 365 days (worth Rs 1500) at no extra cost on subscribing to a new Jio SIM with a new eligible HP LTE laptop. The eligible HP laptop models are HP 14ef1003tu and HP 14ef1002tu.

The Jio HP Smart SIM Laptop offer can be availed with eligible HP Smart Laptops purchased at Reliance Digital stores or online via reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com.

On purchase of the eligible device, customers can avail of a new Jio SIM at no additional cost, which brings 100GB of free data for 1-year worth Rs 1500. Once the 100GB data is over, the internet speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps for the remaining validity period. Users can recharge with available data packs/plans from MyJio or Jio.com for additional high-speed 4G data and continue enjoying high speeds.

Things You Should Know for Offline and Online Purchases

For Offline Purchases -

• Purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop at the reliance digital store

• Please ask the Reliance Digital store executive to activate a new Jio SIM on HP Smart LTE 100GB data offer (FRC 505 offer name)

• Give your POI and POA details for documentation

• Upon successful activation, insert the SIM in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.

• Enjoy high-speed internet on the go

For Online Purchases -

• Purchase a new HP Smart Sim Laptop online at reliancedigital.in or JioMart.com

• Once the laptop is delivered, visit the nearest reliance digital store with the purchase invoice and laptop within seven days of purchase.

• Ask the store executive to activate the new Jio connection on HP Smart Sim Laptop 100 GB data offer (FRC 505)

• Give your POI and POA details for documentation

• Upon successful activation, insert the SIM in the HP Smart Sim Laptop.