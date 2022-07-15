Jio Partners Redmi to Conduct 5G Test Using Redmi K50i

India’s number one telecom operator, Reliance Jio and Redmi, a leading smartphone brand in the country, partnered to test the 5G capabilities of the Redmi K50i 5G. In the live 5G network trials, the Redmi K50i 5G was put under extreme conditions to test its capabilities and performance. The companies said that the test yielded highly positive results. The Redmi K50i 5G is confirmed to don the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

The promising outcomes of the test will help in making 5G a reality for customers and create a complete 5G experience. With a vision to increase access to 5G services and create unique experiences, the Redmi K50i will be the first Redmi device to come equipped with 12 5G bands - n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28a, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78. The trial also assessed the interoperability between Redmi India's latest technology and Reliance Jio's 5G network, delivering commendable results.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India, says, "As a pioneer in bringing generation changes, Redmi India is committed to its philosophy of democratizing technology and making it more accessible to consumers in the country. With this trial, we are excited to join hands with Reliance Jio to demonstrate the readiness of Redmi K50i and our capabilities in providing immersive and reliable 5G technology to users. The encouraging outcome from this test highlights the true potential of Redmi K50i and brings a high-quality 5G experience closer to reality. We are proud of our contribution towards this digital revolution, as India nears to the launch of the 5G.”

The brand conducted its 5G trial in an out-of-lab setup and showed impressive results with high upload & download speeds. Being a performance-driven phone, the Redmi K50i lived up to its promise when tested for 4K streaming and cloud gaming scenarios requiring high-speed and low latency. It offered a lag-free online gaming experience and buffer-free streaming of 8K videos and performed stunningly well when tested under several such extreme conditions.

Redmi K50i is focused on providing users fast speeds, greater efficiency, a new level of performance and scalability to 5G in this segment. The smartphone is fully equipped to elevate the user’s smartphone experience and is set to launch in India on July 20th, 2022.