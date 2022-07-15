Oppo Reno8 Series Price Details have Leaked before Launch

In India, the cost of the Oppo Reno8 series has been leaked ahead of the launch event on July 18. Two smartphones, the Oppo Reno8 and Reno8 Pro are reportedly part of the upcoming Reno8 series. The pro model's anticipated colour possibilities have recently been posted online. A tipster has since revealed the cost of each variant and model in the series in India. The previously disclosed Oppo Reno8 Pro pricing in India has also been updated by the tipster. According to Oppo, the device will be available in at least two different colours.

Oppo Reno8 Series Availability and Price in India

On July 18, the Oppo Reno8 series will debut in India. Flipkart will be the place to buy the devices. Sudhanshu Ambhore, a tipster, has predicted the Reno8 series' price in India. The Oppo Reno8 will cost Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model, according to the report. The pricing of the 8GB RAM + 256GB built-in storage variant is rumoured to be Rs 31,990, and the price of the 12GB RAM + 256GB built-in storage variant may be Rs 33,990.

In a previous report, the insider said that the Oppo Reno8 Pro's 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage option would cost Rs 52,990. The earlier suggested pricing has now been updated by the tipster to Rs 44,990 for the same version. The report also stated that at least two-colour options should be available for the smartphone.

Oppo Reno8 Series Specifications

Specifications for the Oppo Reno8 series have already been teased by the manufacturer. The MariSilicon X imaging neural processing unit and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh will both be included in the Reno8 Pro (NPU). The MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC with super-conductive VC liquid cooling technology will be used to power it. The camera system will be able to record 4K ultra-night footage. Additionally, the smartphone will enable 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging, which according to Oppo, can charge the battery from empty to 50% in 11 minutes. According to Oppo, the phone is only 7.4mm thin.