British Telecom to Hire 1800 People from India to Grow Digital Arm

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Over 1000 people that BT will onboard from the UK will be around BT’s hub sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Ipswich, and London. In India, BT will look to hire over 1800 people who will be centred around its hubs in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

Highlights

  • BT Group, one of the leading provider of fixed and mobile internet services to consumers has announced that it will be hiring over 2800 people from the UK (United Kingdom) and India.
  • The company wants to take its digital talent resource pool from the current 3500 people to 6300 by April 2024.
  • Over 1000 people that BT will onboard from the UK will be around BT’s hub sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Ipswich, and London.

Follow Us

BT

BT Group, one of the leading providers of fixed and mobile internet services to consumers, has announced that it will be hiring over 2800 people from the UK (United Kingdom) and India to grow its digital arm. The company wants to take its digital talent resource pool from the current 3500 people to 6300 by April 2024.

“Digital was founded to accelerate BT’s transformation, innovation and return to growth. To succeed, we need to bring in and upskill the top digital talent, and our efforts will boost the tech communities in the UK and India along the way,” comments Harmeen Mehta, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at BT.

Over 1000 people that BT will onboard from the UK will be around BT’s hub sites in Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Ipswich, and London. In India, BT will look to hire over 1800 people who will be centred around its hubs in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

To ensure that its existing talent pool is up to the mark, BT is also continuing with its ambitious programme of up-skilling and re-skilling the employees.

In order to support the recruitment drive, BT is bolstering its Digital recruitment capacity under Director of HR, Digital, Mark Murphy. Murphy comments: “We’re hard at work transforming the way BT engages with talent as we add to the type of people we want in the heart of this new business unit. New arrivals will be immediately contributing to the progressive, collaborative, transformative ‘Digital Way’ at the heart of how it works.”

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments