Bharti Airtel Sets Up Private 5G Network for Bosch

Bharti Airtel, the number one telecom operator in the country, deployed a private 5G network for Bosch Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd (RBAI) facility in Bengaluru. The telco did it with the trial spectrum provided by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), so don’t confuse it for commercial deployment. But this deployment will certainly give a boost to Airtel’s brand image and an upper hand over the competitors, as Airtel has proven the power of its private 5G services right before the spectrum auctions.

The company implemented two industrial-grade use cases during the trial, which included improving the operational efficiency and quality improvement at the Bosch facility. At any manufacturing facility, efficiency and quality are two very important metrics for a company.

Performance of the Airtel 5G Network at Bosch Facility

Airtel’s 5G network with high bandwidth in multiple gigabytes and ultra-low latency was able to help Bosch in driving automated operations and ensure faster scale up and reduced downtimes, both of which can help the manufacturing facility in making more money. Thousands of connected devices could be managed through Airtel’s 5G network, delivering super-high bandwidth.

With a private 5G network, security is enhanced, and automation is boosted. This trial from Bharti Airtel in a Bosch facility just proves that. It could also mean that Bosch would be one of the first clients to commercially purchase private 5G services from Bharti Airtel.

Bosch Manufacturing Execution System powered by Airtel 5G Captive Private Network was able to significantly reduce the time taken to assess the quality through Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) of surface-mounted devices.

The floor managers and operators at Bosch were also able to identify the problems in real-time, which helped in reducing the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and Mean Time Business Failures (MTBF).

“Airtel is committed to India’s digital transformation and supporting the development of its enterprise as they seek to acquire global scale. We believe that Airtel has the world-class infrastructure, partnerships and expertise to deliver Captive Private Network Solution in any part of the country and to enterprise of any size,” said Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business.