Xiaomi India Appoints COO Muralikrishnan B as New President

Muralikrishnan has an extensive background in the consumer tech domain. He has worked for over 25 years, getting experience in the consumer tech business. The change in roles will come into full effect from August 1, 2022.

Xiaomi

In a recent announcement, Xiaomi said that it would be appointing its COO (Chief Operating Officer), Muralikrishnan B as the new president of the company. Muralikrishnan has been serving as the COO of Xiaomi since 2018. As the president of the company, Muralikrishnan will be responsible for taking care of public affairs, day-to-day operations, strategic projects, and more.

Muralikrishnan has an extensive background in the consumer tech domain. He has worked for over 25 years, getting experience in the consumer tech business and has worked with Xiaomi to grow its offline sales, service and operations etc. Muralikrishnan is an alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, one of the finest business schools in India.

The change in roles will come into full effect from August 1, 2022. Xiaomi India has already become one of the largest companies in the Indian market in the consumer tech segment. In the smartphone and Smart TV segment, Xiaomi is India’s number one brand as per the company. Xiaomi will continue to deliver on its commitment to helping India achieve its Make in India and Digital India initiatives.

