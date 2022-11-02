Twitter Blue Tick Verification Cost Revealed by Elon Musk Officially

Twitter has been the centre of attention for tech enthusiasts across the world since the time Elon Musk announced that he would purchase the micro-blogging platform. Musk has completed the takeover of the company, fired the then-CEO Parag Agrawal and has assumed the position himself for the time being. In addition, Elon Musk has officially confirmed the new cost of the Twitter Blue subscription, which would also grant the users option to get their profile verified by the platform. This means that almost everyone and anyone who wanted the Blue tick on the platform can now get it. The new system hasn't been implemented yet but is reportedly in the works under a very strict timeline.

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk revealed the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription, which would be necessary to keep the profiles verified. But the subscription would also grant users the ability to post long videos and get priority in replies, mentions and searches. Let's take a look at how much Twitter Blue would cost once it is available.

Elon Musk Tweets on Twitter Blue and Twitter Verification

Take a look at all the tweets by Elon Musk about the Twitter Blue subscription below.

Elon Musk has said that Twitter would also be able to reward content creators because of this. Right now, the platform doesn't earn much as it is not highly monetisable the way short-video content platforms are.

In different countries, the cost of Twitter Blue subscription would be different. For the US market, it appears it would be $8 per month. Currently, Twitter Blue is available in select regions of the world for $4.99 per month.