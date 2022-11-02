Twitter Blue Tick Verification Cost Revealed by Elon Musk Officially

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In different countries, the cost of Twitter Blue subscription would be different. For the US market, it appears it would be $8 per month. Currently, Twitter Blue is available in select regions of the world for $4.99 per month. Elon Musk has said that Twitter would also be able to reward content creators because of this.

Highlights

  • Twitter has been the centre of attention for tech enthusiasts across the world since the time Elon Musk announced that he would purchase the micro-blogging platform.
  • Musk is the new CEO of Twitter.
  • Elon Musk has officially confirmed the new cost of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Follow Us

Twitter Blue

Twitter has been the centre of attention for tech enthusiasts across the world since the time Elon Musk announced that he would purchase the micro-blogging platform. Musk has completed the takeover of the company, fired the then-CEO Parag Agrawal and has assumed the position himself for the time being. In addition, Elon Musk has officially confirmed the new cost of the Twitter Blue subscription, which would also grant the users option to get their profile verified by the platform. This means that almost everyone and anyone who wanted the Blue tick on the platform can now get it. The new system hasn't been implemented yet but is reportedly in the works under a very strict timeline.

In a series of tweets, Elon Musk revealed the cost of the Twitter Blue subscription, which would be necessary to keep the profiles verified. But the subscription would also grant users the ability to post long videos and get priority in replies, mentions and searches. Let's take a look at how much Twitter Blue would cost once it is available.

Elon Musk Tweets on Twitter Blue and Twitter Verification

Take a look at all the tweets by Elon Musk about the Twitter Blue subscription below.

Twitter Twitter

Elon Musk has said that Twitter would also be able to reward content creators because of this. Right now, the platform doesn't earn much as it is not highly monetisable the way short-video content platforms are.

In different countries, the cost of Twitter Blue subscription would be different. For the US market, it appears it would be $8 per month. Currently, Twitter Blue is available in select regions of the world for $4.99 per month.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G has Reached these Cities of India Already, Did You Know?
Jio 5G Services are live in 6 cities already. Check the cities and circles as invited Jio Customers can enjoy Unlimited Jio 5G services on 5G SA-supported devices until the roll-out is complete.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments