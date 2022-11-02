Reliance Jio Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check it Out

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, always promises to offer the most affordable tariff than the competition. Be it the limited-time founding member, 'Prime Membership' plan or Unlimited data benefits, we have witnessed many feats from the telco. After an all 4G network implementation, the operator has chosen the Standalone (SA) version of 5G to enter the next phase of the journey.
The telco has already announced beta trials of its 5G Network across six cities (complete details here). This time too, with Welcome Offer, Jio announced Unlimited Data access on its 5G SA Network for select invited users. Of course, as always, the telco takes feedback from users to improve the network by offering unlimited free services during the test phase. As we started this already, let's look into the complete list of prepaid plans the telco is offering to its subscribers as of date. From Rs 10 top-up to the Rs 4199 plan, we tried to cover everything in this story.
Visually Slide: Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Before we proceed with 5G, global scenarios and use cases in days to come, let's quickly get into the prepaid offerings of the telco. The below tables give us an overview of all the Prepaid plans offered to customers.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 100
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|1
|Top-Up
|10
|Unlimited
|Rs 7.47
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
|2
|Data Voucher
|15
|Active Plan
|1GB
|3
|New Data Add-on
|19
|1.5GB
|Up to 50% More Benefits. This offer is available on Jio Store only.
|4
|Top-Up
|20
|Unlimited
|Rs 14.95
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
|5
|Data Voucher
|25
|Active Plan
|2GB
|6
|JioPhone Data Voucher
|26
|28
|2GB
|7
|New Data Add-on
|29
|2.5GB
|Up to 50% More Benefits. This offer is available on Jio Store only.
|8
|Top-Up
|50
|Unlimited
|Rs 39.37
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
|9
|Data Voucher
|61
|Active Plan
|6GB
|10
|JioPhone Data Voucher
|62
|28
|6GB
|11
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|75
|23
|0.1GB/Day + 200MB
|Unlimited
|50
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|12
|JioPhone Data Voucher
|86
|28
|0.5GB/Day
|13
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|91
|28
|0.1GB/Day + 200MB
|Unlimited
|50
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|14
|JioSaavn Pro Plans
|99
|30
|15
|Top-Up
|100
|Unlimited
|Rs 81.75
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 200
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|16
|Popular Plan
|119
|14
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|17
|Data Voucher
|121
|Active Plan
|12GB
|18
|JioPhone Data Voucher
|122
|28
|1GB/Day
|19
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|125
|23
|0.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|20
|Popular Plan
|149
|20
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|21
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|152
|28
|0.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|22
|Value - Affordable Packs
|155
|28
|2GB
|Unlimited
|300 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|23
|Popular Plan
|179
|24
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|24
|Data Add-on Packs
|181
|30
|30GB
|Work From Home Data Pack
|25
|JioPhone Data Voucher
|182
|28
|2GB/Day
|26
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|186
|28
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|27
|Popular Plan
|199
|23
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 300
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|28
|Popular Plan
|209
|28
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|29
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|222
|28
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|30
|Popular Plan
|239
|28
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|31
|Data Add-on Packs
|241
|30
|40GB
|Work From Home Data Pack
|32
|Popular Plan/Best Selling
|249
|23
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|33
|Popular Plan
|259
|1 Calendar Month
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|34
|Others
|269
|1 Calendar Month
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Rs 7.47 Monetary TalkTime. Talktime can also be used for International Services. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud.
|35
|Jio Freedom Plan/No Daily Limit
|296
|30
|25GB
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|36
|Popular Plan
|299
|28
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 500
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|37
|Data Add-on Packs
|301
|30
|50GB
|Work From Home Data Pack
|38
|Other Plans
|306
|30
|25GB
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Rs 7.47 Monetary TalkTime. Talktime can also be used for International Services. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud.
|39
|Value - Affordable Packs
|395
|84
|6GB
|Unlimited
|1000 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|40
|JioSaavn Pro Plans
|399
|365
|41
|Popular Plans
|419
|28
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|42
|Popular Plans
|479
|56
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|43
|In-Flight Connectivity Pack
|499
|1
|250 MB
|100 Mins
|100 SMS
|44
|Top-Up
|500
|Unlimited
|Rs 420.73
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Above Rs 500 and Below Rs 1000
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|45
|Global ISD Pack
|501
|28
|Rs 424.58 ISD Talktime
|5 ISD SMS
|46
|Popular Plans
|533
|56
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|47
|Data Add-on Packs
|555
|55
|55GB
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|48
|Popular Plans
|666
|84
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|49
|Jio Link
|699
|28
|5GB/Day + 16GB
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|50
|In-Flight Connectivity Pack
|699
|1
|500 MB
|100 Mins
|100 SMS
|51
|Popular Plans
|719
|84
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Monthly.
|52
|Popular Plans
|749
|90
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|53
|JioPhone All-In-One Plans
|899
|336
|2GB/28 Days
|Unlimited
|50 SMS/28 days
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|54
|In-Flight Connectivity Pack
|999
|1
|1GB
|100 Mins
|100 SMS
|55
|Top-Up
|1000
|Unlimited
|Rs 844.46
|Talktime can also be used for International Services.
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Above Rs 1000 and Below Rs 3000
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps)
|Voice
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|56
|Popular Plans
|1199
|84
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|57
|OTT Benefits
|1499
|84
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|58
|Value - Affordable Packs
|1559
|336
|24GB
|Unlimited
|3600 SMS
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|59
|Jio Link
|2099
|84 + 14 Days
|5GB/Day + 48GB
|Quarterly. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|60
|Annual Plan
|2545
|336
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|61
|Data Add-on Packs
|2878
|365
|2GB/Day
|Work From Home Data Pack
|62
|Annual Plan/Popular Plan
|2879
|365
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
|63
|Data Add-on Packs
|2998
|365
|2.5GB/Day
|Work From Home Data Pack
|64
|Annual Plan
|2999
|365
|2.5GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Get 75 GB additional data as part of Diwali Celebration Offer along with other shopping discounts.
|65
|OTT Benefits
|4199
|365
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited
|100 SMS/Day
|Get 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud.
|66
|Jio Link
|4199
|168 + 28 Days
|5GB/Day + 96GB
|JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud
Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive and error-free. Please report in case of corrections.