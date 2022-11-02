Reliance Jio Complete List of 4G Prepaid Plans: Check it Out

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, always promises to offer the most affordable tariff than the competition. Be it the limited-time founding member, 'Prime Membership' plan or Unlimited data benefits, we have witnessed many feats from the telco. After an all 4G network implementation, the operator has chosen the Standalone (SA) version of 5G to enter the next phase of the journey.

The telco has already announced beta trials of its 5G Network across six cities (complete details here). This time too, with Welcome Offer, Jio announced Unlimited Data access on its 5G SA Network for select invited users. Of course, as always, the telco takes feedback from users to improve the network by offering unlimited free services during the test phase. As we started this already, let's look into the complete list of prepaid plans the telco is offering to its subscribers as of date. From Rs 10 top-up to the Rs 4199 plan, we tried to cover everything in this story.

Before we proceed with 5G, global scenarios and use cases in days to come, let's quickly get into the prepaid offerings of the telco. The below tables give us an overview of all the Prepaid plans offered to customers.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 100

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 1 Top-Up 10 Unlimited Rs 7.47 Talktime can also be used for International Services. 2 Data Voucher 15 Active Plan 1GB 3 New Data Add-on 19 1.5GB Up to 50% More Benefits. This offer is available on Jio Store only. 4 Top-Up 20 Unlimited Rs 14.95 Talktime can also be used for International Services. 5 Data Voucher 25 Active Plan 2GB 6 JioPhone Data Voucher 26 28 2GB 7 New Data Add-on 29 2.5GB Up to 50% More Benefits. This offer is available on Jio Store only. 8 Top-Up 50 Unlimited Rs 39.37 Talktime can also be used for International Services. 9 Data Voucher 61 Active Plan 6GB 10 JioPhone Data Voucher 62 28 6GB 11 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 75 23 0.1GB/Day + 200MB Unlimited 50 JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 12 JioPhone Data Voucher 86 28 0.5GB/Day 13 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 91 28 0.1GB/Day + 200MB Unlimited 50 JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 14 JioSaavn Pro Plans 99 30 15 Top-Up 100 Unlimited Rs 81.75 Talktime can also be used for International Services.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 200

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 16 Popular Plan 119 14 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 300 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 17 Data Voucher 121 Active Plan 12GB 18 JioPhone Data Voucher 122 28 1GB/Day 19 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 125 23 0.5GB/Day Unlimited 300 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 20 Popular Plan 149 20 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 21 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 152 28 0.5GB/Day Unlimited 300 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 22 Value - Affordable Packs 155 28 2GB Unlimited 300 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 23 Popular Plan 179 24 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 24 Data Add-on Packs 181 30 30GB Work From Home Data Pack 25 JioPhone Data Voucher 182 28 2GB/Day 26 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 186 28 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 27 Popular Plan 199 23 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 300

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 28 Popular Plan 209 28 1GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 29 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 222 28 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 30 Popular Plan 239 28 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 31 Data Add-on Packs 241 30 40GB Work From Home Data Pack 32 Popular Plan/Best Selling 249 23 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 33 Popular Plan 259 1 Calendar Month 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 34 Others 269 1 Calendar Month 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Rs 7.47 Monetary TalkTime. Talktime can also be used for International Services. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. 35 Jio Freedom Plan/No Daily Limit 296 30 25GB Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 36 Popular Plan 299 28 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans under Rs 500

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 37 Data Add-on Packs 301 30 50GB Work From Home Data Pack 38 Other Plans 306 30 25GB Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Rs 7.47 Monetary TalkTime. Talktime can also be used for International Services. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. 39 Value - Affordable Packs 395 84 6GB Unlimited 1000 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 40 JioSaavn Pro Plans 399 365 41 Popular Plans 419 28 3GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 42 Popular Plans 479 56 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 43 In-Flight Connectivity Pack 499 1 250 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 44 Top-Up 500 Unlimited Rs 420.73 Talktime can also be used for International Services.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Above Rs 500 and Below Rs 1000

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 45 Global ISD Pack 501 28 Rs 424.58 ISD Talktime 5 ISD SMS 46 Popular Plans 533 56 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 47 Data Add-on Packs 555 55 55GB JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 48 Popular Plans 666 84 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 49 Jio Link 699 28 5GB/Day + 16GB JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 50 In-Flight Connectivity Pack 699 1 500 MB 100 Mins 100 SMS 51 Popular Plans 719 84 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Monthly. 52 Popular Plans 749 90 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 53 JioPhone All-In-One Plans 899 336 2GB/28 Days Unlimited 50 SMS/28 days JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 54 In-Flight Connectivity Pack 999 1 1GB 100 Mins 100 SMS 55 Top-Up 1000 Unlimited Rs 844.46 Talktime can also be used for International Services.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Above Rs 1000 and Below Rs 3000

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit (Post which unlimited at 64 Kbps) Voice SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 56 Popular Plans 1199 84 3GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 57 OTT Benefits 1499 84 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 58 Value - Affordable Packs 1559 336 24GB Unlimited 3600 SMS JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 59 Jio Link 2099 84 + 14 Days 5GB/Day + 48GB Quarterly. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 60 Annual Plan 2545 336 1.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 61 Data Add-on Packs 2878 365 2GB/Day Work From Home Data Pack 62 Annual Plan/Popular Plan 2879 365 2GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud 63 Data Add-on Packs 2998 365 2.5GB/Day Work From Home Data Pack 64 Annual Plan 2999 365 2.5GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. Get 75 GB additional data as part of Diwali Celebration Offer along with other shopping discounts. 65 OTT Benefits 4199 365 3GB/Day Unlimited 100 SMS/Day Get 1 year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud. 66 Jio Link 4199 168 + 28 Days 5GB/Day + 96GB JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, JioCloud

Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive and error-free. Please report in case of corrections.