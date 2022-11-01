EA-Marvel Announce Collaboration on Three New Action Games

Respawn Entertainment, one of EA's best-known studios, is currently working on a number of new projects, including several Star Wars games. This probably means the studio most likely won't get involved with Marvel IP - though Respawn may try in the future if the deal goes beyond three games.

  • EA is one of the biggest publishers and has many great studios working on Marvel IP.
EA and Marvel have announced a long-term collaboration on at least three new action-adventure games for consoles and PC. Each game is a separate story set in the Marvel Universe, and the first in the pipeline is the third-person action-adventure Iron Man game currently in development at Motive Studios.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is far more successful than any other movie franchise in the world, but Marvel is the least successful in gaming. There have been games like Marvel's Spider-Man, but the majority of Marvel's intellectual property in games has failed to find a foothold in the gaming industry.

Recently, Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers failed to live up to fan expectations and did poorly commercially. EA is one of the biggest publishers and has many great studios working on Marvel IP. EA hasn't been particularly perfect when it comes to handling popular IP, but the level of production value they possess is undeniable.

Along with the Iron Man game being confirmed by EA, there have been rumours of his game, Black Panther, in development, but no official details of his IP have been released yet. What will be interesting to see now is the motive in store for fellow gamers.

