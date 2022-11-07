Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Launched at Rs 599: Check Plan Details

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the nation. It is famous because of the exciting and widely loved TV shows and movies it holds. A new Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription has been launched for the fans of the OTT platform in India. Up until now, the Prime Video Mobile edition was available with Airtel prepaid plans only, but now, users can get it on a standalone basis. The plan was announced by the company on Monday. Let's take a look at its details.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan Details

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-friendly plan. It will give users access to high-quality entertainment exclusively on their smartphones. To sign up for this plan, users will have to go to the official website of Amazon India or the Amazon Prime Video mobile app (on Android).

The only thing is that the content available will be of SD (standard definition) quality. However, users with the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription will be able to see much-awaited India vs New Zealand series up ahead in November 2022.

Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription will be available for Rs 599 per year. Customers will be able to enjoy all of the Prime Video features, such as X-ray powered by IMDB, and downloads for offline viewing with Prime Video Mobile Edition. Almost every OTT platform is going for a mobile-only plan now.

Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and now Amazon Prime Video all have mobile subscriptions for their consumers. These subscriptions are specially tailored for the Indian market, which gets 4G data at a very reasonable cost and has seen a flurry of affordable Chinese smartphones. The plan is now available for consumers to recharge with or subscribe to on the official platform of Amazon India.